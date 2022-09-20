https://sputniknews.com/20220920/three-arrested-in-indias-karnataka-accused-of-daesh-linked-terrorism-1101009163.html
Three Arrested in India's Karnataka Accused of Daesh-Linked Terrorism
Three Arrested in India's Karnataka Accused of Daesh-Linked Terrorism
According to initial information filed in the case, those arrested are accused of planning to "advance Daesh* in India, damaging the unity, integrity and... 20.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-20T13:45+0000
2022-09-20T13:45+0000
2022-09-20T13:45+0000
india
terrorism
daesh
police
karnataka state
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/14/1101009018_0:0:1550:872_1920x0_80_0_0_1041bfc5c404b7c602536466cd998c34.jpg
Police in the Indian state of Karnataka have booked three men allegedly linked to the Daesh* terrorist group under the Unlawful Activities Prevention ACT.While two of the suspected terrorists were arrested immediately, the third was reportedly on the run but has now been arrested.One of the arrested is reportedly an "expert" in making improvised explosive devices. Authorities are now investigating whether they had been planning any attacks in the state.Earlier this year, Russia's Federal Security Service detained a Daesh suicide bomber who reportedly plotted a terrorist attack against "one of India's ruling circles.”*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states
daesh
karnataka state
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/14/1101009018_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_f542d80b9019010ee60a11bb51ab0d7c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
terrorism, daesh, police, karnataka state
terrorism, daesh, police, karnataka state
Three Arrested in India's Karnataka Accused of Daesh-Linked Terrorism
According to initial information filed in the case, those arrested are accused of planning to "advance Daesh* in India, damaging the unity, integrity and sovereignty" of the country.
Police in the Indian state of Karnataka have booked three men allegedly linked to the Daesh* terrorist group under the Unlawful Activities Prevention ACT.
While two of the suspected terrorists were arrested immediately, the third was reportedly on the run but has now been arrested.
"Three people with Daesh links have been identified by Shivamogga Police. Out of them, two people have been arrested and a search is on for the third suspect," ANI news agency quoted Araga Jnanendra, Karnataka home minister, as saying on Tuesday.
One of the arrested is reportedly an "expert" in making improvised explosive devices. Authorities are now investigating whether they had been planning any attacks in the state.
Earlier this year, Russia's Federal Security Service detained a Daesh suicide bomber who reportedly plotted a terrorist attack against "one of India's ruling circles.”
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states