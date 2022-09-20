https://sputniknews.com/20220920/three-arrested-in-indias-karnataka-accused-of-daesh-linked-terrorism-1101009163.html

Three Arrested in India's Karnataka Accused of Daesh-Linked Terrorism

Police in the Indian state of Karnataka have booked three men allegedly linked to the Daesh* terrorist group under the Unlawful Activities Prevention ACT.While two of the suspected terrorists were arrested immediately, the third was reportedly on the run but has now been arrested.One of the arrested is reportedly an "expert" in making improvised explosive devices. Authorities are now investigating whether they had been planning any attacks in the state.Earlier this year, Russia's Federal Security Service detained a Daesh suicide bomber who reportedly plotted a terrorist attack against "one of India's ruling circles.”*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states

