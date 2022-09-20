https://sputniknews.com/20220920/former-madhya-pradesh-lawmaker-arrested-for-threatening-to-blow-up-indian-parliament--1100991698.html

Former Madhya Pradesh Lawmaker Arrested for Threatening to Blow Up Indian Parliament

The controversial politician from central India has been charged in 17 criminal cases in total. In 2012, he accused Congress politician Rahul Gandhi of... 20.09.2022, Sputnik International

Delhi Police on Monday arrested former lawmaker Kishore Samrite from Madhya Pradesh after he reportedly threatened to bomb the Indian Parliament. He also sent threats to the General Secretaries of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha (upper and lower houses) of the Parliament, police said.Samrite is the founder and president of a Madhya Pradesh-based party, the Samyukta Kranti Party. However, before launching the party, Samrite was an active Youth Congress member and later joined the Janata Party. In 2007, Samrite switched to the Samajwadi Party and won the election from the Lanji constituency. However, his tenure lasted only for 11 months.

