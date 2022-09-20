https://sputniknews.com/20220920/colombian-president-condemns-hypocritical-cocaine-war-over-destruction-of-selva-forests-1101022435.html

Colombian President Condemns Hypocritical Cocaine War Over Destruction of Selva Forests

Colombian President Condemns Hypocritical Cocaine War Over Destruction of Selva Forests

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Colombian President Gustavo Petro condemned on Tuesday the hypocrisy of "consumer countries," who profit from fight against drugs... 20.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-20T20:36+0000

2022-09-20T20:36+0000

2022-09-20T20:33+0000

americas

gustavo petro

cocaine

colombia

forest fire

amazon

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/19/1099986498_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e1f75fc301c39e04c55137df913fa776.jpg

The consumer countries allow forests to burn, destroying plants with poisons to hide the disasters of their own society, the president said during a speech to the UN General Assembly in New York, adding that those states insist on destroying the Amazon jungle, regardless of environmental damage, extracting local natural reserves, such as coal and oil, out of a thirst for power and money.According to the president, the US has been looking for ways to support and lead the fight against drug production for years. At the same time, the appeals of scientists were ignored, and the fight against cocaine had serious consequences, Petro noted .Before his speech, Petro said that his government would make efforts to convince coca producers to replace it with other profitable agricultural crops. According to the president, the current policy of combating drug trafficking has completely failed and the approach to this problem should be changed.Colombia is the world's main producer and exporter of cocaine. More than 90% of the world's coca plantations are concentrated in the so-called Andean Drug Triangle, which includes Colombia, Peru and Bolivia. Coca grows in small quantities on plantations in Panama, Ecuador, southwestern Venezuela and northeastern Brazil. Hundreds of tons of cocaine are shipped annually from South America to the US, the main and most solvent market for narcotic drugs on the continent.

americas

colombia

amazon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gustavo petro, cocaine, colombia, forest fire, amazon