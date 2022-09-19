https://sputniknews.com/20220919/russian-foreign-ministry-to-open-website-for-foreigners-to-apply-for-unified-e-visas-1100968547.html

Russian Foreign Ministry to Open Website For Foreigners to Apply For Unified E-Visas

The Russian Foreign Ministry is going to complete the modernization of services for e-visas for citizens of 52 countries by the end of the...

The ministry also said that these works are expected to be completed by the end of this year, and later the Russian government would receive recommendations on the launch of the system where unified e-visas for citizens of 52 countries would be processed and a whole list of 92 check points through Russia's state border accessible with a e-visa would be included.

