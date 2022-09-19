International
BREAKING: LPR Civic Chamber Calls to Immediately Hold Referendum to Make Lugansk Part of Russia
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20220919/russian-foreign-ministry-to-open-website-for-foreigners-to-apply-for-unified-e-visas-1100968547.html
Russian Foreign Ministry to Open Website For Foreigners to Apply For Unified E-Visas
Russian Foreign Ministry to Open Website For Foreigners to Apply For Unified E-Visas
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry is going to complete the modernization of services for e-visas for citizens of 52 countries by the end of the... 19.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-19T13:24+0000
2022-09-19T13:24+0000
russia
russia
visa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102719/52/1027195279_0:181:3000:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_0fba374701c75a9ef673b2f3418ae6bb.jpg
The ministry also said that these works are expected to be completed by the end of this year, and later the Russian government would receive recommendations on the launch of the system where unified e-visas for citizens of 52 countries would be processed and a whole list of 92 check points through Russia's state border accessible with a e-visa would be included.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102719/52/1027195279_134:0:2866:2049_1920x0_80_0_0_094723cbdd56811d45322c5ab7d41553.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, visa
russia, visa

Russian Foreign Ministry to Open Website For Foreigners to Apply For Unified E-Visas

13:24 GMT 19.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / OLGA MALTSEVA A picture taken on September 4, 2015 shows Chinese tourists as they have their photo taken in front of Church of the Savior on Blood " in central St. Petersburg. Drawn by its Communist past and a visa-free regime, Chinese tourists are flocking to Russia in droves as it develops new routes touting "red tourism"
A picture taken on September 4, 2015 shows Chinese tourists as they have their photo taken in front of Church of the Savior on Blood in central St. Petersburg. Drawn by its Communist past and a visa-free regime, Chinese tourists are flocking to Russia in droves as it develops new routes touting red tourism - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / OLGA MALTSEVA
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry is going to complete the modernization of services for e-visas for citizens of 52 countries by the end of the year and will create a special website for foreigners to apply for unified e-visas so as to prevent DDoS attacks, the ministry's Department of Information and the Press said on Tuesday.

"There are currently works taking place to modernize consular information systems and a specialized website of Russia's Foreign Ministry for processing unified e-visas for foreigners so as to ensure their protection from unprecedentedly massive DDoS-attacks", the message read.

The ministry also said that these works are expected to be completed by the end of this year, and later the Russian government would receive recommendations on the launch of the system where unified e-visas for citizens of 52 countries would be processed and a whole list of 92 check points through Russia's state border accessible with a e-visa would be included.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала