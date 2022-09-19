International
BREAKING: Ukraine Prepares Provocation of Bucha Scenario in Izyum, Kremlin Says
Nandamol: Super Typhoon Hits Japan
The 14th typhoon of the season, classified as a super typhoon by the US Navy's Joint Typhoon Warning Center, has the potential to be the most destructive tropical storm to have struck Japan in decades.The typhoon made landfall in southwestern Japan on Sunday night, forcing the cancelation of air and rail services, leaving some 300,000 homes without power and injuring dozens of people. Authorities are urging millions of people to take shelter from the powerful storm’s high winds and torrential rain, but the evacuation warnings are not mandatory. The hurricane left behind flooded streets, broken signs and broken windows. The storm is forecast to turn east and pass over Japan’s main island of Honshu before moving out to sea by Wednesday.Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to discover more about the typhoon's impact.
09:07 GMT 19.09.2022
The 14th typhoon of the season, classified as a super typhoon by the US Navy's Joint Typhoon Warning Center, has the potential to be the most destructive tropical storm to have struck Japan in decades.
The typhoon made landfall in southwestern Japan on Sunday night, forcing the cancelation of air and rail services, leaving some 300,000 homes without power and injuring dozens of people. Authorities are urging millions of people to take shelter from the powerful storm’s high winds and torrential rain, but the evacuation warnings are not mandatory. The hurricane left behind flooded streets, broken signs and broken windows. The storm is forecast to turn east and pass over Japan’s main island of Honshu before moving out to sea by Wednesday.
Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to discover more about the typhoon's impact.
© AFP 2022 / Yuichi Yamazaki This picture shows a fallen tree as Typhoon Nanmadol approaches Izumi, Kagoshima prefecture on September 18, 2022.
Сломанное дерево во время тайфуна Nanmadol в Японии - Sputnik International
1/8
© AFP 2022 / Yuichi Yamazaki
This picture shows a fallen tree as Typhoon Nanmadol approaches Izumi, Kagoshima prefecture on September 18, 2022.
© AFP 2022 / Yuichi Yamazaki Raging waters flow along the Sendai River in the wake of Typhoon Nanmadol in Isa, Kagoshima prefecture on September 19, 2022. - Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in southwestern Japan late on September 18, as authorities urged millions of people to take shelter from the powerful storm's high winds and torrential rain.
Sendai River during typhoon Nanmadol in Japan - Sputnik International
2/8
© AFP 2022 / Yuichi Yamazaki
Raging waters flow along the Sendai River in the wake of Typhoon Nanmadol in Isa, Kagoshima prefecture on September 19, 2022. - Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in southwestern Japan late on September 18, as authorities urged millions of people to take shelter from the powerful storm's high winds and torrential rain.
© AFP 2022 / Yuichi Yamazaki This picture shows fallen bicycles amid strong winds as Typhoon Nanmadol approaches Izumi, Kagoshima prefecture on September 18, 2022.
Упавшие велосипеды во время тайфуна Nanmadol в Японии - Sputnik International
3/8
© AFP 2022 / Yuichi Yamazaki
This picture shows fallen bicycles amid strong winds as Typhoon Nanmadol approaches Izumi, Kagoshima prefecture on September 18, 2022.
© AFP 2022 / Yuichi YamazakiFishing boats are seen moored as rain falls from weather patterns brought about by Typhoon Nanmadol at a port in Minamata, Kumamoto prefecture on September 18, 2022. - Thousands of people were in shelters in southwestern Japan on September 18 as powerful Typhoon Nanmadol churned towards the region, prompting authorities to urge nearly three million residents to evacuate.
Рыбацкие лодки пришвартованы к причалу во время тайфуна Нанмадол, в порту Минамата, префектура Кумамото - Sputnik International
4/8
© AFP 2022 / Yuichi Yamazaki
Fishing boats are seen moored as rain falls from weather patterns brought about by Typhoon Nanmadol at a port in Minamata, Kumamoto prefecture on September 18, 2022. - Thousands of people were in shelters in southwestern Japan on September 18 as powerful Typhoon Nanmadol churned towards the region, prompting authorities to urge nearly three million residents to evacuate.
© AFP 2022 / Yuichi YamazakiHigh waves from weather patterns brought about by Typhoon Nanmadol hit the coastline in Minamata, Kumamoto prefecture on September 18, 2022. - Thousands of people were in shelters in southwestern Japan on September 18 as powerful Typhoon Nanmadol churned towards the region, prompting authorities to urge nearly three million residents to evacuate.
Высокие волны во время тайфуна Нанмадол у береговой линии в Минамате, префектура Кумамото, Япония - Sputnik International
5/8
© AFP 2022 / Yuichi Yamazaki
High waves from weather patterns brought about by Typhoon Nanmadol hit the coastline in Minamata, Kumamoto prefecture on September 18, 2022. - Thousands of people were in shelters in southwestern Japan on September 18 as powerful Typhoon Nanmadol churned towards the region, prompting authorities to urge nearly three million residents to evacuate.
© AFP 2022 / Yuichi YamazakiA car passes a fallen tree as Typhoon Nanmadol approaches in Izumi, Kagoshima prefecture on September 18, 2022.
Автомобиль проезжает мимо поваленного дерева во время приближения тайфуна Нанмадол в Идзуми, префектура Кагосима, Япония - Sputnik International
6/8
© AFP 2022 / Yuichi Yamazaki
A car passes a fallen tree as Typhoon Nanmadol approaches in Izumi, Kagoshima prefecture on September 18, 2022.
© AFP 2022 / Philip FongA staff member works under heavy rain brought about by Typhoon Nanmadol, in Ueno district of Tokyo on September 18, 2022.
Сотрудник работает под проливным дождем, вызванным тайфуном Нанмадол, в токийском районе Уэно - Sputnik International
7/8
© AFP 2022 / Philip Fong
A staff member works under heavy rain brought about by Typhoon Nanmadol, in Ueno district of Tokyo on September 18, 2022.
© AFP 2022 / Philip FongA man walks with an umbrella under heavy rain brought about by Typhoon Nanmadol, in Ueno district of Tokyo on September 18, 2022.
A man walks with an umbrella under heavy rain brought about by Typhoon Nanmadol, in Ueno district of Tokyo on September 18, 2022. - Sputnik International
8/8
© AFP 2022 / Philip Fong
A man walks with an umbrella under heavy rain brought about by Typhoon Nanmadol, in Ueno district of Tokyo on September 18, 2022.
