Nandamol: Super Typhoon Hits Japan

Nandamol: Super Typhoon Hits Japan

Typhoon Nanmadol has pounded southwestern Japan with ferocious winds and record rainfall. 19.09.2022

The 14th typhoon of the season, classified as a super typhoon by the US Navy's Joint Typhoon Warning Center, has the potential to be the most destructive tropical storm to have struck Japan in decades.The typhoon made landfall in southwestern Japan on Sunday night, forcing the cancelation of air and rail services, leaving some 300,000 homes without power and injuring dozens of people. Authorities are urging millions of people to take shelter from the powerful storm’s high winds and torrential rain, but the evacuation warnings are not mandatory. The hurricane left behind flooded streets, broken signs and broken windows. The storm is forecast to turn east and pass over Japan’s main island of Honshu before moving out to sea by Wednesday.Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to discover more about the typhoon's impact.

