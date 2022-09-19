https://sputniknews.com/20220919/controversial-hindu-seer-in-uttar-pradesh-charged-with-hate-crime-alongside-20-other-cases-1100952799.html

Controversial Hindu Seer in Uttar Pradesh Charged With Hate Crime Alongside 20 Other Cases

According to media reports, Hindu seer Saraswati is facing more than 20 different cases in which he has been charged for attempted murder, abetment of suicide... 19.09.2022, Sputnik International

Controversial Hindu seer Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati was booked by police in India's Uttar Pradesh on Monday for making a hateful remark targeting Muslims, allegedly calling for the demolition of Islamic seminaries and the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) using “gunpowder”.His remarks also came amid the ongoing political row over the survey of unregistered madrasas in Uttar Pradesh.He added that just like madrasas, the AMU should be blown up, its students should be sent to detention centers and their brains should be treated.Earlier this year, Saraswati was arrested in a Haridwar hate speech case where he allegedly called for the genocide of Muslims, though the seer was later released.He was booked for making controversial remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, revered as the Father of the Nation, after a video of him saying that “Mahatma Gandhi was responsible for the murder of 10 million Hindus” surfaced on social media and went viral.

