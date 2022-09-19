https://sputniknews.com/20220919/controversial-hindu-seer-in-uttar-pradesh-charged-with-hate-crime-alongside-20-other-cases-1100952799.html
Controversial Hindu Seer in Uttar Pradesh Charged With Hate Crime Alongside 20 Other Cases
Controversial Hindu Seer in Uttar Pradesh Charged With Hate Crime Alongside 20 Other Cases
According to media reports, Hindu seer Saraswati is facing more than 20 different cases in which he has been charged for attempted murder, abetment of suicide and banditry. However, his lawyer insists that all the cases are politically motivated.
Controversial Hindu seer Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati was booked by police in India's Uttar Pradesh on Monday for making a hateful remark targeting Muslims, allegedly calling for the demolition of Islamic seminaries and the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) using “gunpowder”.
His remarks also came amid the ongoing political row
over the survey of unregistered madrasas in Uttar Pradesh.
Speaking at an event in the city of Aligarh on Sunday, Saraswati said: “Madrasas should not exist. They should be blown to bits with gunpowder. Or, we should practice the policy of China and send the residents of the madrasas to detention camps.”
He added that just like madrasas, the AMU should be blown up, its students should be sent to detention centers and their brains should be treated.
Saraswati also slammed Congress parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi over his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, a political campaign to unite the people of India. Calling the whole campaign a “joke”, Saraswati assumed that “if Rahul Gandhi wants to unite India, he should go to Pakistan and Bangladesh, which were built by (freedom struggle icon) Mahatma Gandhi. First connect Pakistan and Bangladesh with India. By doing this, everyone else will join him.”
Earlier this year, Saraswati was arrested in a Haridwar hate speech case
where he allegedly called for the genocide of Muslims, though the seer was later released.
He was booked for making controversial remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, revered as the Father of the Nation, after a video of him saying that “Mahatma Gandhi was responsible for the murder of 10 million Hindus” surfaced on social media and went viral.