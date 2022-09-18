https://sputniknews.com/20220918/anti-government-rally-hits-kishinev-as-protesters-demand-president-to-resign-amid-energy-crisis-1100930492.html

Anti-Government Rally Hits Kishinev as Protesters Demand President’s Resignation Amid Energy Crisis

Moldova is experiencing a grave economic and energy crisis due to rising energy prices. The country is unable to buy gas from Russia's Gazprom, and authorities... 18.09.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Kishinev, Moldova, where mass protests are being held in front of the Presidential Palace, with people lambasting the policies of President Maia Sandu.The Eastern European nation has been suffering from mass demonstrations over the past month, as people are increasingly dissatisfied with the current cabinet, demanding that the government resign and new elections be held. The opposition also demands that President Sandu engage in talks with Russia to revise energy prices.Follow Sputnik's live feed to get the latest updates!

