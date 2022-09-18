International
LIVE: Anti-Government Rally Hits Kishinev, as Protesters Demand President to Resign Amid Energy Crisis
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Anti-Government Rally Hits Kishinev as Protesters Demand President's Resignation Amid Energy Crisis
Anti-Government Rally Hits Kishinev as Protesters Demand President’s Resignation Amid Energy Crisis
Moldova is experiencing a grave economic and energy crisis due to rising energy prices. The country is unable to buy gas from Russia's Gazprom, and authorities... 18.09.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Kishinev, Moldova, where mass protests are being held in front of the Presidential Palace, with people lambasting the policies of President Maia Sandu.The Eastern European nation has been suffering from mass demonstrations over the past month, as people are increasingly dissatisfied with the current cabinet, demanding that the government resign and new elections be held. The opposition also demands that President Sandu engage in talks with Russia to revise energy prices.Follow Sputnik's live feed to get the latest updates!
Anti-Government Rally Hits Kishinev as Protesters Demand President’s Resignation Amid Energy Crisis

14:17 GMT 18.09.2022 (Updated: 14:21 GMT 18.09.2022)
Moldova is experiencing a grave economic and energy crisis due to rising energy prices. The country is unable to buy gas from Russia's Gazprom, and authorities are stocking up on firewood, coal, and fuel oil.
Sputnik is live from Kishinev, Moldova, where mass protests are being held in front of the Presidential Palace, with people lambasting the policies of President Maia Sandu.
The Eastern European nation has been suffering from mass demonstrations over the past month, as people are increasingly dissatisfied with the current cabinet, demanding that the government resign and new elections be held. The opposition also demands that President Sandu engage in talks with Russia to revise energy prices.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to get the latest updates!
