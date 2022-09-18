https://sputniknews.com/20220918/anti-government-rally-hits-kishinev-as-protesters-demand-president-to-resign-amid-energy-crisis-1100930492.html
Anti-Government Rally Hits Kishinev as Protesters Demand President’s Resignation Amid Energy Crisis
Anti-Government Rally Hits Kishinev as Protesters Demand President’s Resignation Amid Energy Crisis
Moldova is experiencing a grave economic and energy crisis due to rising energy prices. The country is unable to buy gas from Russia's Gazprom, and authorities... 18.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-18T14:17+0000
2022-09-18T14:17+0000
2022-09-18T14:21+0000
energy crisis in europe
moldova
protests
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/12/1100930251_0:1:597:337_1920x0_80_0_0_e990ee899aa612420e9b6d876a8b36e5.png
Sputnik is live from Kishinev, Moldova, where mass protests are being held in front of the Presidential Palace, with people lambasting the policies of President Maia Sandu.The Eastern European nation has been suffering from mass demonstrations over the past month, as people are increasingly dissatisfied with the current cabinet, demanding that the government resign and new elections be held. The opposition also demands that President Sandu engage in talks with Russia to revise energy prices.Follow Sputnik's live feed to get the latest updates!
moldova
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/12/1100930251_73:0:524:338_1920x0_80_0_0_1c351b6c474027ef0e01ff754758f7d4.png
Protesters rally against government in Kishinev
Protesters rally against government in Kishinev
2022-09-18T14:17+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
moldova, protests, видео
Anti-Government Rally Hits Kishinev as Protesters Demand President’s Resignation Amid Energy Crisis
14:17 GMT 18.09.2022 (Updated: 14:21 GMT 18.09.2022)
Moldova is experiencing a grave economic and energy crisis due to rising energy prices. The country is unable to buy gas from Russia's Gazprom, and authorities are stocking up on firewood, coal, and fuel oil.
Sputnik is live from Kishinev, Moldova, where mass protests are being held in front of the Presidential Palace, with people lambasting the policies of President Maia Sandu.
The Eastern European nation has been suffering from mass demonstrations over the past month, as people are increasingly dissatisfied with the current cabinet, demanding that the government resign and new elections be held. The opposition also demands that President Sandu engage in talks with Russia to revise energy prices.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to get the latest updates!