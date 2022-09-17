https://sputniknews.com/20220917/rare-dinosaur-skeleton-covered-in-fossilized-skin-found-in-canada-1100899533.html

Rare Dinosaur Skeleton Covered in Fossilized Skin Found in Canada

An ancient fossil of what may be an entire dinosaur skeleton has been found in the Canadian province of Alberta.The fossil of a duck-billed herbivorous dinosaur known as the hadrosaur was originally discovered last year during a field school scouting visit when one volunteer crew member spotted the fossil protruding from a hillside, according to a press release by the University of Reading.This year, a team that includes academics and students from the University of Reading and the University of New England in Australia, in collaboration with the Royal Tyrrell Museum in Canada, seeks to excavate the fossil.Dr. Caleb Brown from the Royal Tyrrell Museum has explained that while hardosaur fossils are “relatively common” in that part of the world, the discovery in question stands out due to the fact that “large areas of the exposed skeleton are covered in fossilized skin.”“This suggests that there may be even more preserved skin within the rock, which can give us further insight into what the hadrosaur looked like,” he added.It may take researchers several months to collect the entire fossilized skeleton, the press release notes. Upon completion of the process, the fossil is going to be delivered to the Royal Tyrrell Museum’s Preparation Lab, where technicians will assess the skeleton’s condition.

