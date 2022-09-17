https://sputniknews.com/20220917/moldovan-side-seeking-to-break-contract-with-russias-gazprom---ex-prime-minister-1100887379.html

Moldovan Side Seeking to Break Contract With Russia's Gazprom - Ex-Prime Minister

CHISINAU (Sputnik) - The Moldovan side is on the path of breaking the contract on gas deliveries with Russian energy giant Gazprom since Chisinau does not... 17.09.2022, Sputnik International

In October 2021, Gazprom and Moldovan energy company Moldovagaz reached a new agreement on gas supplies for five years, with Chisinau pledging to carry out a debt audit in 2022. Chisinau signed a contract to conduct an independent audit of Moldovagaz's debt with Norway's Wikborg Rein Advokatfirma AS and the UK's Forensic Risk Alliance & Co in early August 2021. However, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu told Gazprom that the government would not be able to complete the debt audit by October 1 and asked the Russian side for a postponement.The ex-official added that Chisinau does nothing so that Gazprom continues to supply gas.Moldova is experiencing a grave economic and energy crisis due to rising energy prices and hiking inflation. The authorities of the republic are making attempts to stock up on firewood, coal, and fuel oil. In early August, the National Agency for Energy Regulation (ANRE) raised gas tariffs for consumers from 18.62 to 23 Moldovan lei per cubic meter (from $0.96 to 1.2$ per 35.3 cubic feet).Rising gas prices fueled protests in the country in May, with the Moldovan opposition and regional authorities calling on Chisinau to engage in talks with Russia to revise energy prices.

