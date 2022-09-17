https://sputniknews.com/20220917/dems-demand-gaetz-removal-from-house-panel-over-claims-he-sought-pre-pardon-in-sex-crimes-probe-1100913022.html

Dems Demand Gaetz Removal From House Panel Over Claims He Sought ‘Pre-Pardon’ in Sex Crimes Probe

Dems Demand Gaetz Removal From House Panel Over Claims He Sought ‘Pre-Pardon’ in Sex Crimes Probe

The Florida GOP Representative has yet to comment on widely-publicized mainstream media claims that second-hand testimony supposedly delivered by a former... 17.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-17T21:42+0000

2022-09-17T21:42+0000

2022-09-17T21:39+0000

americas

matt gaetz

us justice department

sex trafficking

investigation

the washington post

democrats

republicans

ted lieu

house judiciary committee

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107557/87/1075578780_0:0:5273:2967_1920x0_80_0_0_115ddf5106e4799e1c1cef73cd2a4630.jpg

House Democrats are demanding that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) be removed from his position on the House Judiciary Committee following a new report claiming he sought a “preemptive pardon” from the Trump administration in reference to the Justice Department’s sex trafficking investigation.Saying that the role creates a “conflict of interest,” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) called on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to “remove” Gaetz from the Judiciary Committee on Twitter Saturday, writing that “GOP Rep Matt Gaetz is… not entitled to sit on the Judiciary Committee that has oversight over the Department of Justice that is investigating him for sex crimes.”The allegation that Gaetz sought assurances from the White House that he wouldn’t be convicted following a DoJ investigation into sex trafficking stems from testimony delivered before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the US Capitol building.The Washington Post claims Johnny McEntee, the former college quarterback who served as Trump’s director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, “told investigators that Gaetz told him during a brief meeting ‘that they are launching an investigation into him or that there’s an investigation into him,’ without specifying who was investigating Gaetz.”Per the Post, “McEntee added that Gaetz told him ‘he did not do anything wrong, but they are trying to make his life hell, and you know, if the president could give him a pardon, that would be great.’” Citing anonymous sources, the CIA-linked newspaper also insists “Gaetz told McEntee that he had asked White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for a pardon.”Though the allegation is technically considered hearsay and would be inadmissible in a court of law, dozens of high-profile supporters of the Democratic Party jumped on the remarks, insisting they’re proof of Gaetz’s guilt.Republicans have long argued that such allegations are merely political tricks to keep party members out of office, and their voters are likely to see the latest claims as yet more proof of a conspiracy by elements of the US ‘deep state’ to target former President Donald Trump and his high-profile supporters.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Wyatt Reed

Wyatt Reed

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wyatt Reed

matt gaetz, us justice department, sex trafficking, investigation, the washington post, democrats, republicans, ted lieu, house judiciary committee