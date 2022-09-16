https://sputniknews.com/20220916/two-police-officers-hospitalized-after-being-stabbed-in-central-london-1100842488.html

Two Police Officers Hospitalized After Being Stabbed in Central London

The Metropolitan Police has arrested a man after a stabbing incident in central London at around 6am on Friday morning. 16.09.2022, Sputnik International

Two police officers were stabbed by a man with a knife near Leicester Square in central London, according to the Metro. They are now being treated in hospital.According to the police, taser was deployed and the suspect was arrested.The police presence in London now is unusually high as preparations are in full swing for the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

