Two Police Officers Hospitalized After Being Stabbed in Central London
The Metropolitan Police has arrested a man after a stabbing incident in central London at around 6am on Friday morning. 16.09.2022, Sputnik International
Two police officers were stabbed by a man with a knife near Leicester Square in central London, according to the Metro. They are now being treated in hospital.According to the police, taser was deployed and the suspect was arrested.The police presence in London now is unusually high as preparations are in full swing for the Queen’s funeral on Monday.
07:31 GMT 16.09.2022 (Updated: 07:45 GMT 16.09.2022)
The Metropolitan Police has arrested a man after a stabbing incident in central London at around 6am on Friday morning.
Two police officers were stabbed by a man with a knife near Leicester Square in central London, according to the Metro. They are now being treated in hospital.
"On Friday, 16 September at around 06:00hrs Police encountered a male with a knife in the area of Leicester Square. Two officers received stab wounds and are currently being treated in hospital," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
According to the police, taser was deployed and the suspect was arrested.
"He was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he remains at this time. Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing," the Metropolitan police added.
The police presence in London now is unusually high as preparations are in full swing for the Queen’s funeral on Monday.