Russian President Putin Holds Press Conference After SCO Summit in Samarkand

Russian President Putin Holds Press Conference After SCO Summit in Samarkand

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit is being held in the Uzbek city of Samarkand from 15 to 16 September.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin is giving a press conference in Samarkand after the 22nd Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of State Council.On the eve of the SCO summit on 14 September, Putin held meetings with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and Chinese Leader Xi Jinping. Putin also met with the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev when a declaration pledging a comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Uzbekistan was signed.Follow Sputnik's live feed to get the latest updates!

