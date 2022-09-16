https://sputniknews.com/20220916/russian-central-bank-lowers-inflation-forecast-for-2022-to-11-13-from-12-15-1100873534.html

Russian Central Bank Lowers Inflation Forecast For 2022 to 11-13% From 12-15%

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Bank of Russia lowered the forecast for inflation in the country for 2022 to 11-13% from 12-15%, follows from the release of the... 16.09.2022, Sputnik International

"Annual inflation will total 11.0-13.0% in 2022 and, given the monetary policy stance, drop to 5.0–7.0% in 2023, returning to 4% in 2024," the central bank said in a statement.The decline in Russia's GDP in 2022 may be closer to 4%, the dynamics of business activity is better than July expectations, the Bank of Russia said.In July, the central bank of improved its forecast for a decline in Russia's GDP in 2022 to 4-6% from 8-10%.

