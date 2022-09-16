International
Western Countries Have Cultivated Idea of Russia's Collapse For Decades, Putin Says
Russian Central Bank Lowers Inflation Forecast For 2022 to 11-13% From 12-15%
Russian Central Bank Lowers Inflation Forecast For 2022 to 11-13% From 12-15%
16.09.2022
"Annual inflation will total 11.0-13.0% in 2022 and, given the monetary policy stance, drop to 5.0–7.0% in 2023, returning to 4% in 2024," the central bank said in a statement.The decline in Russia's GDP in 2022 may be closer to 4%, the dynamics of business activity is better than July expectations, the Bank of Russia said.In July, the central bank of improved its forecast for a decline in Russia's GDP in 2022 to 4-6% from 8-10%.
Russian Central Bank Lowers Inflation Forecast For 2022 to 11-13% From 12-15%

16:01 GMT 16.09.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Bank of Russia lowered the forecast for inflation in the country for 2022 to 11-13% from 12-15%, follows from the release of the regulator.
"Annual inflation will total 11.0-13.0% in 2022 and, given the monetary policy stance, drop to 5.0–7.0% in 2023, returning to 4% in 2024," the central bank said in a statement.
The decline in Russia's GDP in 2022 may be closer to 4%, the dynamics of business activity is better than July expectations, the Bank of Russia said.
In July, the central bank of improved its forecast for a decline in Russia's GDP in 2022 to 4-6% from 8-10%.
