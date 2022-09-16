https://sputniknews.com/20220916/more-than-430-people-fainted-while-queuing-for-queens-farewell-ceremony---health-service-1100884802.html

More Than 430 People Fainted While Queuing for Queen's Farewell Ceremony - Health Service

More Than 430 People Fainted While Queuing for Queen's Farewell Ceremony - Health Service

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Medical assistance was required for 435 people who fainted while waiting in line to see the coffin of UK Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster... 16.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-16T21:51+0000

2022-09-16T21:51+0000

2022-09-16T21:51+0000

world

uk

uk royal family

queen elizabeth ii

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100777302_0:60:3073:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_8f3e826978f7c4061be7b3276a93e149.jpg

"Working with our partners, we cared for 435 patients up until midnight at the end of Thursday 15 September along the lying-in-state queuing route and surrounding areas, including Hyde Park, Whitehall and Millbank," LAS said in a statement.According to LAS, 291 people received medical attention on Wednesday, with 17 of them requiring hospital treatment. Another 144 people received medical treatment on Thursday, of whom 25 were taken to hospital.At the same day, the UK Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said that the queue to see the coffin of Elizabeth II reached its maximum, and entry to the queue was stopped for six hours. Later, entry to the queue was resumed but the ministry warned that the expected queuing time is over 24 hours.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk, uk royal family, queen elizabeth ii