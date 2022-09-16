https://sputniknews.com/20220916/more-than-430-people-fainted-while-queuing-for-queens-farewell-ceremony---health-service-1100884802.html
More Than 430 People Fainted While Queuing for Queen's Farewell Ceremony - Health Service
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Medical assistance was required for 435 people who fainted while waiting in line to see the coffin of UK Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall, London Ambulance Service (LAS) said on Friday.
"Working with our partners, we cared for 435 patients up until midnight at the end of Thursday 15 September along the lying-in-state queuing route and surrounding areas, including Hyde Park, Whitehall and Millbank," LAS said in a statement.
According to LAS, 291 people received medical attention on Wednesday, with 17 of them requiring hospital treatment. Another 144 people received medical treatment on Thursday, of whom 25 were taken to hospital.
At the same day, the UK Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said that the queue to see the coffin of Elizabeth II reached its maximum, and entry to the queue was stopped for six hours. Later, entry to the queue was resumed but the ministry warned that the expected queuing time is over 24 hours.