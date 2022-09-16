International
LIVE UPDATES: Tajikistan Accuses Kyrgyz Border Guard of Shelling - Dushanbe
LIVE UPDATES: Tajikistan Accuses Kyrgyz Border Guard of Shelling - Dushanbe
A shoot-out between Kyrgyz and Tajik border guards started in the early hours of Wednesday. The shoot-out killed one Tajik border guard and wounded two others... 16.09.2022, Sputnik International
Two Kyrgyz soldiers guard a water supply facility outside the village of Kok-Tash near Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border in southwestern Kyrgyzstan, about 440 kilometers (275 miles) south-west of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Wednesday, May 5, 2021

LIVE UPDATES: Tajikistan Accuses Kyrgyz Border Guard of Shelling - Dushanbe

04:58 GMT 16.09.2022
International
India
A shoot-out between Kyrgyz and Tajik border guards started in the early hours of Wednesday. The shoot-out killed one Tajik border guard and wounded two others, and left two Kyrgyz border guards injured. By Wednesday evening, the parties managed to agree on a ceasefire and the withdrawal of forces from the border.
On Friday, the clashes between the armed forces of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan resumed.
According to the press office of the border guard of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security, two Kyrgyz border guard troops and three civilians were injured as a result of the hostilities. Tajikistan said two soldiers died, and six troops and five civilians were wounded.
Each side has accused the other of violating the ceasefire agreement.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to get the latest updates!
05:09 GMT 16.09.2022
Kyrgyzstan's Health Ministry Says 11 People Wounded in Border Clashes With Tajikistan
The Kyrgyz Health Ministry said on Friday that 11 people suffered wounds during hostilities on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

"Eleven people that had been wounded in the border incident have been taken to the Batken Region's hospital. We will inform of their condition later," the health ministry's spokesperson said.
05:00 GMT 16.09.2022
Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry Hands Over Note of Protest to Tajikistan's Representatives Over Conflict on Border - Foreign Ministry's Press Office
The Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs has handed a note of protest to the representatives of Tajikistan in connection with the escalation of the situation on the border, the ministry's representative told Sputnik on Friday.

"In the building of the ministry, the Tajik side was given a note of protest regarding the illegal and destructive actions of the Tajik side," the representative said.
05:00 GMT 16.09.2022
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Agree to Cease Fire From 04:00 GMT, But Tajik Side Continues Shelling Territory of Kyrgyzstan - Kyrgyz Border Guard Service
04:59 GMT 16.09.2022
One Tajik Soldier Killed, Three Wounded in Shelling From Kyrgyz Side, Source Says
One border guard soldier of Tajikistan was killed and three others were wounded after the Kyrgyz border guard shelled the Dushanbe border guard outpost in the Isfara District of the Sughd Region, a defense source told Sputnik on Friday.

"One Tajik border guard was killed and three others were injured as a result of the unending shelling of the Tajik territory with heavy weapons and mortars," the source said.

He added that the shelling continues despite the reached agreement on a ceasefire between the sides on Friday morning.
04:59 GMT 16.09.2022
Heads of Kyrgyz, Tajik Border Regions Planning Meeting to Discuss Clashes - Bishkek
The heads of the Kyrgyz border region of Batken and the Tajik border region of Sughd are planning to meet amid clashes on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, the press office of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security (UKMK) told Sputnik on Friday.

"The meeting of the heads of the Batken Region of Kyrgyzstan and the Sughd Region of Tajikistan is planned to be held at the Kyzyl-Bel checkpoint. The meeting will be attended by representatives of the border guard forces of the sides," the office's spokesperson said.

As of 9.30 a.m. (03:30 GMT), the situation on the border remains tense, with armed clashes taking place along the entire length of the border in the Batken Region, he said, adding that the Tajik side is using tanks, armored infantry vehicles, armored combat vehicles, and mortars.

The spokesperson noted that the Kyrgyz military personnel is "taking adequate measures, using all available equipment and weapons to force the enemy to cease fire."
04:58 GMT 16.09.2022
Tajikistan Accuses Kyrgyz Border Guard of Shelling Border Outpost, Settlements - Dushanbe
The State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan on Friday said that soldiers of Kyrgyz border outpost Kok-Tash of the Batken border unit fired heavy weapons at Tajik border outpost Dushanbe of the Isfara border detachment in violation of agreements.

"Moreover, Kyrgyz soldiers using, heavy weapons and mortars, carried out an armed attack on the settlements of Khojai Alo, Kum Mazor, Surkh, Somoniyon, Kulkand in the village of Chorkuh of the city of Isfara, as well as Histevarz, Ovchikalacha in the Bobojon Gafurov District," the committee said in a statement.

Recently, the sides agreed to withdraw their military equipment from the border near the Vorukh and Chorkuh sections. However, the Tajik side claimed that the Kyrgyz military did not do so.

The security committee said that the Kyrgyz military continues shooting in the direction of Tajikistan with all kinds of military weapons and equipment despite the reached ceasefire agreement between the sides. According to Isfara's city hall, the Kyrgyz military has destroyed several civilian houses.
