LIVE UPDATES: Tajikistan Accuses Kyrgyz Border Guard of Shelling - Dushanbe

Heads of Kyrgyz, Tajik Border Regions Planning Meeting to Discuss Clashes - Bishkek

The heads of the Kyrgyz border region of Batken and the Tajik border region of Sughd are planning to meet amid clashes on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, the press office of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security (UKMK) told Sputnik on Friday.



"The meeting of the heads of the Batken Region of Kyrgyzstan and the Sughd Region of Tajikistan is planned to be held at the Kyzyl-Bel checkpoint. The meeting will be attended by representatives of the border guard forces of the sides," the office's spokesperson said.



As of 9.30 a.m. (03:30 GMT), the situation on the border remains tense, with armed clashes taking place along the entire length of the border in the Batken Region, he said, adding that the Tajik side is using tanks, armored infantry vehicles, armored combat vehicles, and mortars.



The spokesperson noted that the Kyrgyz military personnel is "taking adequate measures, using all available equipment and weapons to force the enemy to cease fire."