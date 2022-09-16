https://sputniknews.com/20220916/kyrgyz-health-ministry-says-24-citizens-killed-in-border-conflict-with-tajikistan-1100884413.html

Kyrgyz Health Ministry Says 24 Citizens Killed in Border Conflict With Tajikistan

Kyrgyz Health Ministry Says 24 Citizens Killed in Border Conflict With Tajikistan

BISHKEK (Sputnik) - Twenty-four citizens of Kyrgyzstan were killed on Friday in border clashes with Tajikistan, the Kyrgyz Health Ministry told Sputnik. 16.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-16T21:13+0000

2022-09-16T21:13+0000

2022-09-16T21:13+0000

world

kyrgyzstan

tajikistan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/04/1082798429_0:167:3047:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_ecca613f769bb692e3a52f50b9a71a23.jpg

"According to operative information, the bodies of 24 people have been received by health care organizations in the Batken Region," the ministry's spokesperson said.It was earlier reported that 87 Kyrgyz citizens were wounded as a result of the conflict.Kamchybek Tashiev, the chairman of the Kyrgyz State Committee on National Security, said on Friday the country managed to timely evacuate most civilians from the area.Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev on Friday discussed Bishkek-Dushanbe border clashes with Zbigniew Rau, the chairman-in-office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE), the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry told Sputnik."The Kyrgyz side provided up-to-date information [to the OSCE chairman] on the current state of affairs and emphasized the commitment of the Kyrgyz Republic to deescalation and an unchanged position on resolving the situation exclusively through political and diplomatic means," the ministry’s spokesperson said.

https://sputniknews.com/20220916/kyrgyzstan-begins-evacuating-civilians-from-border-with-tajikistan-amid-clashes---bishkek-1100837514.html

kyrgyzstan

tajikistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kyrgyzstan, tajikistan