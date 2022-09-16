International
Kyrgyz Health Ministry Says 24 Citizens Killed in Border Conflict With Tajikistan
Kyrgyz Health Ministry Says 24 Citizens Killed in Border Conflict With Tajikistan
BISHKEK (Sputnik) - Twenty-four citizens of Kyrgyzstan were killed on Friday in border clashes with Tajikistan, the Kyrgyz Health Ministry told Sputnik.
"According to operative information, the bodies of 24 people have been received by health care organizations in the Batken Region," the ministry's spokesperson said.It was earlier reported that 87 Kyrgyz citizens were wounded as a result of the conflict.Kamchybek Tashiev, the chairman of the Kyrgyz State Committee on National Security, said on Friday the country managed to timely evacuate most civilians from the area.Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev on Friday discussed Bishkek-Dushanbe border clashes with Zbigniew Rau, the chairman-in-office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE), the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry told Sputnik."The Kyrgyz side provided up-to-date information [to the OSCE chairman] on the current state of affairs and emphasized the commitment of the Kyrgyz Republic to deescalation and an unchanged position on resolving the situation exclusively through political and diplomatic means," the ministry’s spokesperson said.
Kyrgyz Health Ministry Says 24 Citizens Killed in Border Conflict With Tajikistan

21:13 GMT 16.09.2022
Armed inter-clan conflict in Tajikistan between supporters of the central government and various groups represented by the United Tajik Opposition (1992-1997)
Armed inter-clan conflict in Tajikistan between supporters of the central government and various groups represented by the United Tajik Opposition (1992-1997) - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2022
International
India
BISHKEK (Sputnik) - Twenty-four citizens of Kyrgyzstan were killed on Friday in border clashes with Tajikistan, the Kyrgyz Health Ministry told Sputnik.
"According to operative information, the bodies of 24 people have been received by health care organizations in the Batken Region," the ministry's spokesperson said.
It was earlier reported that 87 Kyrgyz citizens were wounded as a result of the conflict.
Kamchybek Tashiev, the chairman of the Kyrgyz State Committee on National Security, said on Friday the country managed to timely evacuate most civilians from the area.
"There are casualties among the military. We specify the number, but, unfortunately, a lot [of casualties]. More than civilians - they were evacuated in time," Tashiev told reporters.
Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev on Friday discussed Bishkek-Dushanbe border clashes with Zbigniew Rau, the chairman-in-office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE), the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.
"The Kyrgyz side provided up-to-date information [to the OSCE chairman] on the current state of affairs and emphasized the commitment of the Kyrgyz Republic to deescalation and an unchanged position on resolving the situation exclusively through political and diplomatic means," the ministry’s spokesperson said.
