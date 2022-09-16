International
Suspected Israeli Attack Reported in Outskirts of Syria's Capital Damascus
Israel-Palestinian Tensions 'Getting Worse by the Day' - Jordanian Foreign Minister
Israel-Palestinian Tensions 'Getting Worse by the Day' - Jordanian Foreign Minister
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The conflicts between Israel and the Palestinians are getting worse by the day as settlement building and other encroachments continue
"The situation is alarming," Safadi, who also serves as his country's deputy prime minister, told a meeting at the Wilson Center on Friday. "It is getting worse by the day."Safadi said the Jordanian government was urging Israel to stop all unilateral measures that undermined the two-state solution in terms of settlements, confiscation of land, or encroachment on the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.Israel's continuing unilateral actions on the West Bank and in Gaza continued to undermine prospects for a two state solution that remained the only possible way for a comprehensive, just and lasting Israeli-Palestinian peace to finally end the long conflict, Safadi said.
Israel-Palestinian Tensions 'Getting Worse by the Day' - Jordanian Foreign Minister

21:58 GMT 16.09.2022
