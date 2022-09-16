https://sputniknews.com/20220916/israel-palestinian-tensions-getting-worse-by-the-day---jordanian-foreign-minister-1100885290.html
Israel-Palestinian Tensions 'Getting Worse by the Day' - Jordanian Foreign Minister
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The conflicts between Israel and the Palestinians are getting worse by the day as settlement building and other encroachments continue, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said at a think tank event in Washington.
"The situation is alarming," Safadi, who also serves as his country's deputy prime minister, told a meeting at the Wilson Center on Friday. "It is getting worse by the day."
Safadi said the Jordanian government was urging Israel to stop all unilateral measures that undermined the two-state solution in terms of settlements, confiscation of land, or encroachment on the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.
"We have to restore faith in the peace process... time is not on our side," Safadi warned.
Israel's continuing unilateral actions on the West Bank and in Gaza continued to undermine prospects for a two state solution that remained the only possible way for a comprehensive, just and lasting Israeli-Palestinian peace to finally end the long conflict, Safadi said.