Indian Prime Minister, Iranian President Discuss Development of Bilateral Relations

SAMARKAND (Sputnik) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi discussed on Friday the development of the bilateral relations...

"Productive first meeting between PM @narendramodi and President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran. Discussed our wide-ranging bilateral relations and reviewed the progress in the development of Chabahar Port," Bagchi wrote on Twitter.The two leaders also spoke about a wide range of international and regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan, according to the spokesman.India has been the major investor in the project of Chabahar port, the only deep-sea port in Iran with direct access to the Indian ocean, being of geostrategic importance for the region. In 2016, India and Iran announced that India would invest $500 billion into the development of the port. In recent weeks, Tehran and New Delhi has been negotiating a long-term agreement on for operations at the port.The SCO summit has wrapped up after two days of talks held in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on September 15-16 by the adoption of a joint declaration. The event was attended by leaders of SCO member states, observer states and several invited guests.

