International
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20220916/indian-prime-minister-iranian-president-discuss-development-of-bilateral-relations-1100882321.html
Indian Prime Minister, Iranian President Discuss Development of Bilateral Relations
Indian Prime Minister, Iranian President Discuss Development of Bilateral Relations
SAMARKAND (Sputnik) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi discussed on Friday the development of the bilateral relations... 16.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-16T19:42+0000
2022-09-16T19:42+0000
india
prime minister's office of india
narendra modi
ebrahim raisi
iran
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/10/1100858893_0:116:3229:1932_1920x0_80_0_0_2194c0c83b06c900afe62c4f88e63d0d.jpg
"Productive first meeting between PM @narendramodi and President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran. Discussed our wide-ranging bilateral relations and reviewed the progress in the development of Chabahar Port," Bagchi wrote on Twitter.The two leaders also spoke about a wide range of international and regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan, according to the spokesman.India has been the major investor in the project of Chabahar port, the only deep-sea port in Iran with direct access to the Indian ocean, being of geostrategic importance for the region. In 2016, India and Iran announced that India would invest $500 billion into the development of the port. In recent weeks, Tehran and New Delhi has been negotiating a long-term agreement on for operations at the port.The SCO summit has wrapped up after two days of talks held in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on September 15-16 by the adoption of a joint declaration. The event was attended by leaders of SCO member states, observer states and several invited guests.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/10/1100858893_249:0:2980:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_830e0df73cf2d06af98ccfa7b365c421.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
prime minister's office of india, narendra modi, ebrahim raisi, iran
prime minister's office of india, narendra modi, ebrahim raisi, iran

Indian Prime Minister, Iranian President Discuss Development of Bilateral Relations

19:42 GMT 16.09.2022
© Sputnik / SERGEI GUNEYEV(L-R) Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev pose for a family photo before the meeting in an expanded format at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders' summit in Samarkand on September 16, 2022.
(L-R) Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev pose for a family photo before the meeting in an expanded format at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders' summit in Samarkand on September 16, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2022
© Sputnik / SERGEI GUNEYEV
Subscribe
International
India
SAMARKAND (Sputnik) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi discussed on Friday the development of the bilateral relations during a meeting on the sidelines of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi on Friday.
"Productive first meeting between PM @narendramodi and President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran. Discussed our wide-ranging bilateral relations and reviewed the progress in the development of Chabahar Port," Bagchi wrote on Twitter.
The two leaders also spoke about a wide range of international and regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan, according to the spokesman.
India has been the major investor in the project of Chabahar port, the only deep-sea port in Iran with direct access to the Indian ocean, being of geostrategic importance for the region. In 2016, India and Iran announced that India would invest $500 billion into the development of the port. In recent weeks, Tehran and New Delhi has been negotiating a long-term agreement on for operations at the port.
The SCO summit has wrapped up after two days of talks held in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on September 15-16 by the adoption of a joint declaration. The event was attended by leaders of SCO member states, observer states and several invited guests.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала