https://sputniknews.com/20220916/desperate-depositors-reportedly-seize-at-least-8-bank-offices-in-lebanon---photo-video-1100867512.html

Desperate Depositors Reportedly Seize at Least 8 Bank Offices in Lebanon - PHOTO, VIDEO

Desperate Depositors Reportedly Seize at Least 8 Bank Offices in Lebanon - PHOTO, VIDEO

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Desperate depositors seized at least eight bank offices in Lebanon on Friday, demanding return of their money, national broadcaster Al-Jadeed... 16.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-16T14:18+0000

2022-09-16T14:18+0000

2022-09-16T14:37+0000

world

lebanon

banks

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/10/1100867864_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7bdf9a6294bceb0633d92c9a86cc0a50.jpg

One of the depositors broke into a branch of the BLOM bank in Lebanon's capital city of Beirut, demanding his $40,000 deposit, Al-Jadeed reported, citing Lebanese association of depositors.The man told the Al-Jadeed broadcaster that he did not threaten anyone with a weapon but the bank employees shut the front door and did not let him out.Another depositor reportedly managed to withdraw $20,000 from his deposit by threatening bank employees with a toy gun.The association said that "a war has begun for the return of deposits."The Lebanese Interior Ministry is reportedly convening an emergency meeting in connection with the increased attacks on bank offices.A source in Lebanon’s Association of Banks told Sputnik that the banks would be closed from Monday to Wednesday in connection with the incidents of bank seizures. This decision can be extended if no measures are taken to increase the security of banks.Two incidents of bank seizures already occurred on Wednesday, when dissatisfied customers managed to withdraw part of the amount from accounts, with one of the depositors detained.Lebanon has been suffering a deep financial and economic crisis, accompanied by political and social tensions since 2019. Against the background of the crisis, the banking system has completely collapsed, and the national currency has depreciated more than 20 times against the US dollar. As a result, over 70% of the population were left below the poverty line.

https://sputniknews.com/20220526/stratospheric-bread-prices-put-lebanon-on-edge-but-beirut-struggles-to-cope-with-crisis-1095786994.html

lebanon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lebanon, banks