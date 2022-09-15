LIVE UPDATES: Armenia Announces Ceasefire With Azerbaijan

Clashes broke out on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on Monday night and through into Tuesday morning. Both sides reported losses among military personnel and blamed each other for the escalation in hostilities.

The Armenian Security Council's Secretary Armen Grigoryan has announced that a ceasefire has been agreed on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border after tensions between the two south Caucasian neighbors spilled over into deadly border clashes late on Monday.

After the break-out of hostilities, the Permanent Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) - an intergovernmental military alliance comprising six post-Soviet states, including Armenia and Russia - convened for an emergency meeting. It expressed extreme concern about the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and discussed proposals for using CSTO mechanisms to achieve a settlement.

A CSTO expert group is set to head to Armenia on Thursday to assess the situation on the border.