International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220915/live-updates-armenia-announces-ceasefire-with-azerbaijan-1100792465.html
LIVE UPDATES: Armenia Announces Ceasefire With Azerbaijan
LIVE UPDATES: Armenia Announces Ceasefire With Azerbaijan
Clashes broke out on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on Monday night and through into Tuesday morning. Both sides reported losses among military personnel and... 15.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-15T05:20+0000
2022-09-15T05:20+0000
world
armenia
azerbaijan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/09/1081100450_0:191:2963:1857_1920x0_80_0_0_9c1dfa37e95c1bc888cd1c9efc47fa0b.jpg
armenia
azerbaijan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/09/1081100450_115:0:2846:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2a04faee28087b39acd41a4cd7bbccc3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
armenia, azerbaijan, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
armenia, azerbaijan, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Armenian soldiers walk along a road near the town of Karvachar, the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Armenia Announces Ceasefire With Azerbaijan

05:20 GMT 15.09.2022
Subscribe
International
India
Clashes broke out on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on Monday night and through into Tuesday morning. Both sides reported losses among military personnel and blamed each other for the escalation in hostilities.
The Armenian Security Council's Secretary Armen Grigoryan has announced that a ceasefire has been agreed on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border after tensions between the two south Caucasian neighbors spilled over into deadly border clashes late on Monday.
After the break-out of hostilities, the Permanent Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) - an intergovernmental military alliance comprising six post-Soviet states, including Armenia and Russia - convened for an emergency meeting. It expressed extreme concern about the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and discussed proposals for using CSTO mechanisms to achieve a settlement.
A CSTO expert group is set to head to Armenia on Thursday to assess the situation on the border.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to get the latest updates!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
06:30 GMT 15.09.2022
Turkey Will Continue to Support Azerbaijan – Defense Ministry
05:20 GMT 15.09.2022
Armenia Announces Ceasefire With Azerbaijan
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала