Russian Embassy in Italy Calls Report on Alleged Financing of Parties Manipulation

Russian Embassy in Italy Calls Report on Alleged Financing of Parties Manipulation

On Tuesday, the Associated Press reported, citing a cable from the US State Department, that Russia allegedly spent more than $300 million since 2014 to meddle in politics of some two dozen countries. The report said that the State Department cable details a US intelligence assessment about Russia's alleged covert efforts to back policies and parties sympathetic to Russia.Leading Italian political forces have started to accuse each other of getting the Russian funding, threaten opponents with lawsuits for libel and call for the publication of the report's contents. The issue has become one of the main topics on the agenda of the parliamentary election campaign ahead of the vote on September 25.Moscow has repeatedly rejected claims it is meddling in the politics of foreign countries around the world.

