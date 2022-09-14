International
Live From Trafalgar Square as Britons Mourn the Queen's Death
Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Arrives at Westminster Hall
Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully surrounded by her family, at Balmoral, her beloved home in Scotland, at the age of 96 on 8 September after more than 70...
Sputnik comes live from London as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is taken from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, where the Archbishop of Canterbury is expected to conduct a short service.The Queen will be lying in state so that the public may make their farewells until 19 September, on which date her funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey.On 8 September, the Queen, who ruled the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms for more than 70 years, died at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Charles III, was officially proclaimed the new monarch last Saturday.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Arrives at Westminster Hall

13:06 GMT 14.09.2022
Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully surrounded by her family, at Balmoral, her beloved home in Scotland, at the age of 96 on 8 September after more than 70 years on the British throne.
Sputnik comes live from London as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is taken from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, where the Archbishop of Canterbury is expected to conduct a short service.
The Queen will be lying in state so that the public may make their farewells until 19 September, on which date her funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey.
On 8 September, the Queen, who ruled the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms for more than 70 years, died at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Charles III, was officially proclaimed the new monarch last Saturday.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
