Four Hindu Monks Brutally Assaulted in India's Maharashtra on Suspicion of Kidnapping

Maharashtra has been an unsafe state for Hindu monks who have the targets of a slew of attacks in the past few years. In 2020, during the national COVID-19... 14.09.2022, Sputnik International

Four Hindu monks were attacked in the Indian state of Maharashtra on Tuesday after villagers suspected them of kidnapping.The assault took place in the village of Lavana in the state's Sangli district. Footage of the attack is now circulating on social media. In the video, an angry mob can be seen beating the monks with sticks outside a shop as several bystanders watch the scene.According to media reports, before they were attacked, the monks were on their way to Pandharpur, a temple town in the state's Solapur district. Since they were unfamiliar with the exact route, they asked a village boy for help, which led locals to think they were intent on kidnapping.The district's chief of police has said that nobody has filed a complaint, but the authorities are examining videos of the attack to ascertain what happened and take necessary measures against the culprits.Ram Kadam, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker reacted to the incident saying such "misbehavior" will not be tolerated by the state government.

