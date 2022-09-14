International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220914/biden-has-settled-on-nominee-for-ambassador-to-russia-reports-1100785183.html
Biden Has Settled on Nominee for Ambassador to Russia: Reports
Biden Has Settled on Nominee for Ambassador to Russia: Reports
US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan retired in early September after completing a two-and-three-quarter year stint in the job, leaving the post temporarily... 14.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-14T19:02+0000
2022-09-14T19:16+0000
world
embassy
ambassador
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/16/1081853426_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f10de7294dd77b76bd37bf79a180c27c.jpg
President Joe Biden plans to nominate US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy as the US’s top diplomat in Moscow, CNN, the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post have reported, citing diplomatic sources said to be familiar with the deliberations.Tracy has been US ambassador to Armenia since 2019, and before that worked as the deputy chief of mission in Moscow between 2014 and 2017 and the first years of the escalation of the Ukrainian crisis.Before that, she served as a senior advisor on Russia matters at the State Department under Victoria Nuland, and has also worked in US diplomatic postings in Central Asia and Pakistan.She received an award for "heroism" from Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2009, with the award given out for “acts of courage, sacrifice and exceptional performance at the risk of personal safety.” During her posting at the US consulate in Peshawar, Pakistan in 2008, Tracy is said to have had a close encounter with gunmen who attacked her vehicle, but to have remained at her post and rejected transfer.Tracy’s nomination will require approval from the Senate, and from the Russian side. She is said to be a career diplomat with knowledge of the Russian language.The diplomat has received flak from Armenia's opposition forces over alleged meddling in the country's internal affairs.In the interim, US deputy chief of mission Elizabeth Rood is acting as US top diplomat in Moscow. Rood has been nominated for the post of ambassador to Turkmenistan.
https://sputniknews.com/20220904/us-to-tap-new-ambassador-to-russia-soon-to-maintain-critical-contacts--state-dept-1100369162.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/16/1081853426_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d9d76b093fb5a985be68cadaafeacd3d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
embassy, ambassador
embassy, ambassador

Biden Has Settled on Nominee for Ambassador to Russia: Reports

19:02 GMT 14.09.2022 (Updated: 19:16 GMT 14.09.2022)
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankThe building of the US Embassy in Moscow, which displays the flag of the LGBT community.
The building of the US Embassy in Moscow, which displays the flag of the LGBT community. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan retired in early September after completing a two-and-three-quarter year stint in the job, leaving the post temporarily vacant.
President Joe Biden plans to nominate US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy as the US’s top diplomat in Moscow, CNN, the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post have reported, citing diplomatic sources said to be familiar with the deliberations.
Tracy has been US ambassador to Armenia since 2019, and before that worked as the deputy chief of mission in Moscow between 2014 and 2017 and the first years of the escalation of the Ukrainian crisis.
Before that, she served as a senior advisor on Russia matters at the State Department under Victoria Nuland, and has also worked in US diplomatic postings in Central Asia and Pakistan.
She received an award for "heroism" from Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2009, with the award given out for “acts of courage, sacrifice and exceptional performance at the risk of personal safety.” During her posting at the US consulate in Peshawar, Pakistan in 2008, Tracy is said to have had a close encounter with gunmen who attacked her vehicle, but to have remained at her post and rejected transfer.
A U.S flag waves on the car of U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan next to the main entrance to the Russian Foreign Ministry building during Sullivan's visit to the Ministry in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Sullivan delivered a U.S. response to the Russian demands for security guarantees over NATO and Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2022
Americas
US to Tap New Ambassador to Russia Soon to Maintain ‘Critical’ Contacts – State Dept.
4 September, 20:23 GMT
Tracy’s nomination will require approval from the Senate, and from the Russian side. She is said to be a career diplomat with knowledge of the Russian language.
The diplomat has received flak from Armenia's opposition forces over alleged meddling in the country's internal affairs.
In the interim, US deputy chief of mission Elizabeth Rood is acting as US top diplomat in Moscow. Rood has been nominated for the post of ambassador to Turkmenistan.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала