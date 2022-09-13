International
Video of Mysterious Lights Spotted Over Northern India Triggers UFO Frenzy
Video of Mysterious Lights Spotted Over Northern India Triggers UFO Frenzy
Footage of a sighting of mysterious bright lights blinking in a row in the night sky in India's Uttar Pradesh state has created a buzz on social media... 13.09.2022, Sputnik International
Uttar Pradesh residents in northern India spotted a mysterious trail of lights in the night sky on Monday.People form Shravasti, Hardoi, Lucknow, and Kanpur shared videos and photos of a phenomenon on social media, sparking rumors of a mysterious unidentified flying object (UFO).Refuting rumors of the unnatural light sighting being a UFO, some netizens guessed it to be a satellite passing through low earth orbit.Back in December last year, a similar line of bright flickering lights was seen in the night sky in Punjab's Pathankot area which the Defense sources later confirmed it to be a satellite.
07:06 GMT 13.09.2022
Footage of a sighting of mysterious bright lights blinking in a row in the night sky in India's Uttar Pradesh state has created a buzz on social media, sparking rumours of unidentified flying object (UFO).
Uttar Pradesh residents in northern India spotted a mysterious trail of lights in the night sky on Monday.
People form Shravasti, Hardoi, Lucknow, and Kanpur shared videos and photos of a phenomenon on social media, sparking rumors of a mysterious unidentified flying object (UFO).
Refuting rumors of the unnatural light sighting being a UFO, some netizens guessed it to be a satellite passing through low earth orbit.
Back in December last year, a similar line of bright flickering lights was seen in the night sky in Punjab's Pathankot area which the Defense sources later confirmed it to be a satellite.
