Video of Mysterious Lights Spotted Over Northern India Triggers UFO Frenzy

Footage of a sighting of mysterious bright lights blinking in a row in the night sky in India's Uttar Pradesh state has created a buzz on social media... 13.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-13

2022-09-13T07:06+0000

2022-09-13T07:06+0000

Uttar Pradesh residents in northern India spotted a mysterious trail of lights in the night sky on Monday.People form Shravasti, Hardoi, Lucknow, and Kanpur shared videos and photos of a phenomenon on social media, sparking rumors of a mysterious unidentified flying object (UFO).Refuting rumors of the unnatural light sighting being a UFO, some netizens guessed it to be a satellite passing through low earth orbit.Back in December last year, a similar line of bright flickering lights was seen in the night sky in Punjab's Pathankot area which the Defense sources later confirmed it to be a satellite.

