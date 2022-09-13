Video of Mysterious Lights Spotted Over Northern India Triggers UFO Frenzy
Footage of a sighting of mysterious bright lights blinking in a row in the night sky in India's Uttar Pradesh state has created a buzz on social media, sparking rumours of unidentified flying object (UFO).
Uttar Pradesh residents in northern India spotted a mysterious trail of lights in the night sky on Monday.
People form Shravasti, Hardoi, Lucknow, and Kanpur shared videos and photos of a phenomenon on social media, sparking rumors of a mysterious unidentified flying object (UFO).
Anyone else see a mysterious trail of lights in the sky tonight? #ufo or #military pic.twitter.com/CfgdHOlejZ— yakitori (@xSpaceCowgirlx) September 13, 2022
After August 13 2002, where mysterious attacks went for 3-4 months, by insectiod electric robots like creatures blinking lights in night at state of #UttarPradesh They're back straight at capital Lucknow on September 12, after two decades I guess! #ET Most of us have camera now. pic.twitter.com/WdFd7nBQfr— Anivesh Pant (@versatileastute) September 12, 2022
Refuting rumors of the unnatural light sighting being a UFO, some netizens guessed it to be a satellite passing through low earth orbit.
© Photo : Twitter/@AbidAli15336761Netizens share visuals of mysterious white dotted line of lights spotted in the night sky over India's Uttar Pradesh state
Netizens share visuals of mysterious white dotted line of lights spotted in the night sky over India's Uttar Pradesh state
© Photo : Twitter/@AbidAli15336761
© Photo : Twitter/@_SparticleNetizens share visuals of mysterious white dotted line of lights spotted in the night sky over India's Uttar Pradesh state
Netizens share visuals of mysterious white dotted line of lights spotted in the night sky over India's Uttar Pradesh state
© Photo : Twitter/@_Sparticle
Back in December last year, a similar line of bright flickering lights was seen in the night sky in Punjab's Pathankot area which the Defense sources later confirmed it to be a satellite.