Ankara Requests Clarification From Ukraine on Anti-Turkish Campaign in Kiev, Reports Say

Ankara Requests Clarification From Ukraine on Anti-Turkish Campaign in Kiev, Reports Say

The campaign calling for sanctions against Turkish businessmen and banks began in Ukraine over Ankara's non-alignment with the Western policy against Russia, the newspaper said earlier on Monday. Reportedly, a list of heads of Turkish banks Ziraat, Isbank and Credit Europe Bank with their photos and calls for sanctions against them and their companies was published in Ukraine.According to diplomatic sources, Turkey has brought to the attention of the Ukrainian side its protest against this initiative and requested a clarification of the situation. The Turkish embassy in Kiev has also taken similar measures, the report said. On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for assistance from the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The West and its allies have responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia. Turkey, in turn, has emerged as the key mediator between Moscow and Kiev, hosting several rounds of negotiations since the beginning of the hostilities.

