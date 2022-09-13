https://sputniknews.com/20220913/top-hungarian-diplomat-says-necessary-to-prevent-direct-nato-russia-conflict-1100727240.html

Top Hungarian Diplomat Says Necessary to Prevent Direct NATO-Russia Conflict

Top Hungarian Diplomat Says Necessary to Prevent Direct NATO-Russia Conflict

BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - It is necessary to prevent a possible direct conflict between Russia and NATO, which is one of the tasks of the Hungarian forces... 13.09.2022, Sputnik International

Hungary is performing a rotating NATO air-policing mission over the Baltic States from August 1 to November 30, using four Gripen combat jets and 50 military personnel.Top Hungarian diplomat also stressed the importance of the development of the national army and emphasized that without the Hungarian army and aviation NATO would not be so strong.In April, Russia sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Ukraine amid ongoing special military operation. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on the Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has repeatedly claimed that the alliance is not planning a direct confrontation with Russia, but would continue to supply weapons to Ukraine.

