SCO Summit in Samarkand
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit takes place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on September 15-16. Boosting security and stability in the region, as well as economic matters will be high on the agenda.
SCO to Discuss Security Issues, Situation in Afghanistan at Samarkand Summit, Kremlin Aide Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The participants of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which will take place in Samarkand on September 15-16, will...
"As usual, issues, regarding further strengthening of SCO potential in the areas of security and stability, will be on the agenda. The topics of strengthening of economic ties of the SCO, the development of transport interconnection and the enhancement of cultural and humanitarian dimensions of the organization will also be discussed," Ushakov told journalists.Among regional issues, the leaders of the SCO countries will focus on the situation in Afghanistan, according to Ushakov. The aide also noted that the SCO has always been supporting peaceful developments in this country.The SCO is an international organization founded in 2001 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia and Uzbekistan. In 2017, India and Pakistan were granted the status of permanent members as well. The SCO's observer countries include Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia, while the partner countries are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey. In July, Belarus submitted its application to join the SCO as a full-fledged member.
SCO to Discuss Security Issues, Situation in Afghanistan at Samarkand Summit, Kremlin Aide Says

16:34 GMT 13.09.2022
