SCO to Discuss Security Issues, Situation in Afghanistan at Samarkand Summit, Kremlin Aide Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The participants of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which will take place in Samarkand on September 15-16, will address security issues and the situation in Afghanistan, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.
"As usual, issues, regarding further strengthening of SCO potential in the areas of security and stability, will be on the agenda. The topics of strengthening of economic ties of the SCO, the development of transport interconnection and the enhancement of cultural and humanitarian dimensions of the organization will also be discussed," Ushakov told journalists.
Among regional issues, the leaders of the SCO countrie
s will focus on the situation in Afghanistan, according to Ushakov. The aide also noted that the SCO has always been supporting peaceful developments in this country.
The SCO is an international organization founded in 2001 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia and Uzbekistan. In 2017, India and Pakistan were granted the status of permanent members as well. The SCO's observer countries include Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia, while the partner countries are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey. In July, Belarus submitted its application to join the SCO as a full-fledged member.