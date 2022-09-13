https://sputniknews.com/20220913/indian-oil-corporation-to-donate-63-mln-to-help-relocate-cheetahs-from-africa-1100719560.html

Indian Oil Corporation to Donate $6.3 Mln to Help Relocate Cheetahs From Africa

The National Tiger Conservation Authority earlier launched the ‘Cheetah Reintroduction Project’, under which 15-20 cheetahs will be brought from Namibia and... 13.09.2022, Sputnik International

Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. (IOC) will donate around Rs 502 million ($6.3 million) for the Cheetah Reintroduction Project. The company signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to cover two-thirds of the cost of the project, that will bring 15-20 cheetahs to India. The first 8 big cats are arriving this week.Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself will inaugurate the Reintroduction of the Cheetah project. He will release the first cheetahs into the forests of the Kuno National Park on September 17.The IOC's donation will be spent on management and the protection of the cheetahs' habitat, environmental development, staff training and veterinary care.The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said that the initiative "will boost tourism in Chambal region."The cheetah population in India dwindled in the 19th century, mainly due to hunting by the ruling British officials. The last three Asiatic cheetahs were hunted down in 1947 in Korea district (now Chhattisgarh) which was part of Madhya Pradesh. In 1952, India declared this species extinct within its territory.

