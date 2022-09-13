https://sputniknews.com/20220913/giant-13-foot-deep-sea-squid-washes-ashore-in-news-zealand---video-1100711707.html
Giant 13-Foot Deep-Sea Squid Washes Ashore in News Zealand - Video
Giant squids, that can grow to lengths of up to 43-feet, can rarely be seen alive as they normally live at depths of about 1,000 to 3,300 feet. 13.09.2022, Sputnik International
In a rare sighting, a 13-foot-long giant deep-sea squid carcass was found washed up on the sandy coastline of New Zealand's Golden Bay beach.A group of tourists, who were on a trip to the Farwell Spit area, which has the longest natural sandbar in New Zealand, were shocked to see the creature and photographed themselves with it.Tour guide Anton Donaldson shared a glimpse of the giant deep-sea squid on Facebook* and said that it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness one of the true mysteries of the deep.Amazed by the sight, one user wrote, "Damn that's a big squid," while another commented, "I can almost smell it! Amazing creature!" "Dunno why I feel a sudden urge for fried calamari," replied the third.* The activity of Meta (Facebook and Instagram) is banned in Russia over extremism.
"When it's something a bit different it's a special thing to experience. But at the same time there was some sadness about a creature like that. A magnificent example of a large sea creature that lives at the bottom of the ocean unfortunately on the beach, not alive anymore," Donaldson told Newsweek
.
Amazed by the sight, one user wrote, "Damn that's a big squid," while another commented, "I can almost smell it! Amazing creature!"
"Dunno why I feel a sudden urge for fried calamari," replied the third.
* The activity of Meta (Facebook and Instagram) is banned in Russia over extremism.