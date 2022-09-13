International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220913/giant-13-foot-deep-sea-squid-washes-ashore-in-news-zealand---video-1100711707.html
Giant 13-Foot Deep-Sea Squid Washes Ashore in News Zealand - Video
Giant 13-Foot Deep-Sea Squid Washes Ashore in News Zealand - Video
Giant squids, that can grow to lengths of up to 43-feet, can rarely be seen alive as they normally live at depths of about 1,000 to 3,300 feet. 13.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-13T10:25+0000
2022-09-13T10:25+0000
world
giant squid
squid
deep-sea
deep-sea creature
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0d/1100714023_0:138:2048:1291_1920x0_80_0_0_29657b1976550be0261b42dd169642b8.jpg
In a rare sighting, a 13-foot-long giant deep-sea squid carcass was found washed up on the sandy coastline of New Zealand's Golden Bay beach.A group of tourists, who were on a trip to the Farwell Spit area, which has the longest natural sandbar in New Zealand, were shocked to see the creature and photographed themselves with it.Tour guide Anton Donaldson shared a glimpse of the giant deep-sea squid on Facebook* and said that it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness one of the true mysteries of the deep.Amazed by the sight, one user wrote, "Damn that's a big squid," while another commented, "I can almost smell it! Amazing creature!" "Dunno why I feel a sudden urge for fried calamari," replied the third.* The activity of Meta (Facebook and Instagram) is banned in Russia over extremism.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0d/1100714023_0:0:2048:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_7e32bc48eb1f49c0a068ea5f2c184c9e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
giant squid, squid, deep-sea, deep-sea creature
giant squid, squid, deep-sea, deep-sea creature

Giant 13-Foot Deep-Sea Squid Washes Ashore in News Zealand - Video

10:25 GMT 13.09.2022
© Photo : Anton Donaldson/facebookGiant Squid
Giant Squid - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2022
© Photo : Anton Donaldson/facebook
Subscribe
International
India
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
Giant squids, that can grow to lengths of up to 43-feet, can rarely be seen alive as they normally live at depths of about 1,000 to 3,300 feet.
In a rare sighting, a 13-foot-long giant deep-sea squid carcass was found washed up on the sandy coastline of New Zealand's Golden Bay beach.
A group of tourists, who were on a trip to the Farwell Spit area, which has the longest natural sandbar in New Zealand, were shocked to see the creature and photographed themselves with it.
Tour guide Anton Donaldson shared a glimpse of the giant deep-sea squid on Facebook* and said that it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness one of the true mysteries of the deep.
"When it's something a bit different it's a special thing to experience. But at the same time there was some sadness about a creature like that. A magnificent example of a large sea creature that lives at the bottom of the ocean unfortunately on the beach, not alive anymore," Donaldson told Newsweek.
Amazed by the sight, one user wrote, "Damn that's a big squid," while another commented, "I can almost smell it! Amazing creature!"
"Dunno why I feel a sudden urge for fried calamari," replied the third.
* The activity of Meta (Facebook and Instagram) is banned in Russia over extremism.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала