Russian Scientists Develop New Method to Heal Wounds Without Scars

According to them, the proposed laser technology is highly efficient, accurate and inexpensive. Results of the study have been published in the journal Bioengineering.The methods of healing incisions used today have a number of limitations, the scientists said. The use of traditional sutures created with a needle and thread is limited in operations on mucous membranes, blood vessels and other delicate tissues. Stitching using electric and ultrasonic welding can do damage to healthy tissue, and the strength of adhesive bonds is often insufficient, experts said.According to him, this effect is provided by the unique composition of the solder, which is based on albumin, a blood transport protein, as well as an optical absorber indocyanine green and single-walled carbon nanotubes.The laser device itself is equipped with a smart temperature feedback system that allows you to control the intensity of laser radiation. With the help of software, the laser heating of biological tissue occurs with an accuracy of 0.5 °C.Immediately after the operation, laser sutures with bioorganic solder have a width that is three to four times smaller than that of a suture sewn with a thread. 10 days after the operation, the tissues in the area of ​​the new type of suture are practically indistinguishable from the original skin, the scientists stressed.Tests of the new method not only showed the effective healing of linear skin incisions, but also a concomitant reduction in inflammation, the absence of microcirculatory disorders, and acceleration of connective tissue growth at the wound site, the creators noted. At this stage, the technology is undergoing experimental studies on various tissues of the body. The scientific team has already tested a new method for the restoration of mucous membranes in maxillofacial surgery, blood vessels, and articular cartilage in orthopedics.The study was conducted as part of the implementation of the federal program "Prioritet 2030".

