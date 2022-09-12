International
Pashinyan Had Phone Call With Putin Over Escalation With Azerbaijan - Armenian Government
Pashinyan Had Phone Call With Putin Over Escalation With Azerbaijan - Armenian Government
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin in connection with the escalation on the...
Earlier, Yerevan said the Azerbaijani military fired at the territory of Armenia using artillery and drones. Baku said the Armenian military fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani troops on the border, there was a clash, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces suffered losses.
23:24 GMT 12.09.2022
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin in connection with the escalation on the border with Azerbaijan, the Armenian government said in a statement.
Earlier, Yerevan said the Azerbaijani military fired at the territory of Armenia using artillery and drones. Baku said the Armenian military fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani troops on the border, there was a clash, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces suffered losses.
"The prime minister presented details of the provocative, aggressive actions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces against the sovereign territory of Armenia, which began at midnight, accompanied by shelling from artillery and large-caliber firearms. Pashinyan called the actions of the Azerbaijani side unacceptable and stressed the importance of an adequate response from the international community," the Armenian government said.
