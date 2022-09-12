https://sputniknews.com/20220912/pashinyan-had-phone-call-with-putin-over-escalation-with-azerbaijan---armenian-government-1100701518.html

Pashinyan Had Phone Call With Putin Over Escalation With Azerbaijan - Armenian Government

Pashinyan Had Phone Call With Putin Over Escalation With Azerbaijan - Armenian Government

YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin in connection with the escalation on the... 12.09.2022

Earlier, Yerevan said the Azerbaijani military fired at the territory of Armenia using artillery and drones. Baku said the Armenian military fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani troops on the border, there was a clash, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces suffered losses.

