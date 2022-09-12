https://sputniknews.com/20220912/no-un-female-employee-harassed-in-afghanistan-taliban-says-1100695535.html

No UN Female Employee Harassed in Afghanistan, Taliban Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - No female employee of the United Nations has ever been detained or harassed in Afghanistan despite opposite statements of the UN assistance... 12.09.2022, Sputnik International

"No female employee of United Nations has been harassed or detained in Afghanistan. Of course, in Kandahar... workers asked for information from a group of women, when it became clear that there were women belonging to the United Nations, they withdrew and no problem arose," the spokesman wrote on Twitter.According to Karimi, the UN statements about the incident are untrue.Earlier in the day, the UN mission said that its Afghan female staff had been intimidated in the country. In particular, three Afghan women working for the UN were allegedly detained on Monday for questioning.*The Taliban is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.

