https://sputniknews.com/20220912/iaea-head-grossi-holds-press-conference-in-vienna-1100672675.html

IAEA Head Grossi Holds Press Conference in Vienna

IAEA Head Grossi Holds Press Conference in Vienna

The presser is expected to focus on the situation in Ukraine, where Kiev's forces have been attacking the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe, Zaporozhye... 12.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-12T11:08+0000

2022-09-12T11:08+0000

2022-09-12T11:08+0000

iaea

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1f/1095897829_0:82:2048:1235_1920x0_80_0_0_c8fb5724b2b0b7fdf47e11d425f8906f.jpg

Sputnik is live from Vienna, where International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi holds a press conference following the regular September IAEA Board of Governors meeting.Over the past weeks, the Zaporozhye NPP suffered multiple attacks as Ukrainian forces shelled the facility in a bid to provoke a disaster and place the blame on Russia. A delegation headed by Grossi inspected the power plant and some IAEA representatives remain at the compound.Meanwhile, authorities had to shut down the last remaining unit on Saturday, as constant attacks and power line damage caused by Ukrainian forces created a risk of emergency.Follow Sputnik's live feed to get the latest updates!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

IAEA Head Grossi Holds Press Conference in Vienna IAEA Head Grossi Holds Press Conference in Vienna 2022-09-12T11:08+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iaea, international atomic energy agency (iaea), видео