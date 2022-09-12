https://sputniknews.com/20220912/iaea-head-grossi-holds-press-conference-in-vienna-1100672675.html
IAEA Head Grossi Holds Press Conference in Vienna
The presser is expected to focus on the situation in Ukraine, where Kiev's forces have been attacking the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe, Zaporozhye NPP. Other topics, such as nuclear security and implementation of the Safeguards Agreement in Syria are also on the agenda.
Sputnik is live from Vienna, where International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi holds a press conference following the regular September IAEA Board of Governors meeting.Over the past weeks, the Zaporozhye NPP suffered multiple attacks as Ukrainian forces shelled the facility in a bid to provoke a disaster and place the blame on Russia. A delegation headed by Grossi inspected the power plant and some IAEA representatives remain at the compound.Meanwhile, authorities had to shut down the last remaining unit on Saturday, as constant attacks and power line damage caused by Ukrainian forces created a risk of emergency.Follow Sputnik's live feed to get the latest updates!
The presser is expected to focus on the situation in Ukraine, where Kiev's forces have been attacking the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe, Zaporozhye NPP. Other topics, such as nuclear security and implementation of the Safeguards Agreement in Syria are also on the agenda.
Sputnik is live from Vienna, where International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi holds a press conference following the regular September IAEA Board of Governors meeting.
Over the past weeks, the Zaporozhye NPP suffered multiple attacks as Ukrainian forces shelled the facility in a bid to provoke a disaster and place the blame on Russia. A delegation headed by Grossi inspected the power plant and some IAEA representatives remain at the compound.
Meanwhile, authorities had to shut down the last remaining unit on Saturday, as constant attacks and power line damage caused by Ukrainian forces created a risk of emergency.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to get the latest updates!