Blue Origin Aborts Uncrewed Launch After Mid-Flight Anomaly, Capsule Escapes
15:22 GMT 12.09.2022 (Updated: 15:58 GMT 12.09.2022)
© Sputnik ScreenshotBlue Origin's New Shepard launch vehicle after performing a soft landing during a launch test on April 14, 2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Aerospace company Blue Origin successfully detached the capsule of its New Shepard suborbital spacecraft and aborted the launch after the vehicle experienced a mid-flight anomaly on Monday, according to a livestream of the incident.
"We have seen an abort of New Shepard," one livestream announcer said, with another calling it an unplanned "anomaly." The capsule used to haul cargo or crew successfully detached after aborting the launch, the announcer also said.
Blue Origin is led by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, with the New Shepard program designed to facilitate private space tourism. Over 30 people have been flown into space on New Shepard.
The launch anomaly was caused by a booster failure, Blue Origin said via social media.
A video of the incident shows the vehicle ascending steadily into space before a large burst of flames emerges from the rocket, prompting the capsule to eject shortly afterwards. The video then shows the capsule returning to the ground by utilizing parachutes.
Launch abort! Blue Origin's New Shepard capsule has fired its abort motor after a failure of its booster. https://t.co/zFP9nJ7ONR pic.twitter.com/pzqMZ7UVPl— Spaceflight Now (@SpaceflightNow) September 12, 2022