https://sputniknews.com/20220912/blue-origin-aborts-uncrewed-launch-after-mid-flight-anomaly-capsule-escapes-1100690903.html

Blue Origin Aborts Uncrewed Launch After Mid-Flight Anomaly, Capsule Escapes

Blue Origin Aborts Uncrewed Launch After Mid-Flight Anomaly, Capsule Escapes

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Aerospace company Blue Origin successfully detached the capsule of its New Shepard suborbital spacecraft and aborted the launch after... 12.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-12T15:22+0000

2022-09-12T15:22+0000

2022-09-12T15:58+0000

blue origin

new shepard

science & tech

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0e/1082633555_0:0:1407:791_1920x0_80_0_0_4685f8d79ee669623a6436c19327f713.png

Blue Origin is led by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, with the New Shepard program designed to facilitate private space tourism. Over 30 people have been flown into space on New Shepard.The launch anomaly was caused by a booster failure, Blue Origin said via social media.A video of the incident shows the vehicle ascending steadily into space before a large burst of flames emerges from the rocket, prompting the capsule to eject shortly afterwards. The video then shows the capsule returning to the ground by utilizing parachutes.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

blue origin, new shepard