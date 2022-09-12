https://sputniknews.com/20220912/aam-aadmi-party-alleges-raid-at-party-office-in-indias-gujarat-police-deny-anything-happened-1100674003.html

Aam Aadmi Party Сlaims Authorities Raid Office in India’s Gujarat, Police Deny

Aam Aadmi Party Сlaims Authorities Raid Office in India's Gujarat, Police Deny

Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is all set for the State Assembly elections in India’s Gujarat, claims its office in Ahmedabad was raided by police at the behest of the ruling BJP party. In a tweet in Hindi on Sunday late night, AAP’s Isudan Gadhvi said: “As soon as Arvind Kejriwal reached Ahmedabad, Gujarat Police conducted a raid on the party’s office. They searched the office for two and found nothing, so they left, but said that they will come again.”Soon after Gadhvi tweeted about the alleged raid, AAP national convener and Delhi State Chief Arvind Kejriwal claimed that BJP was envious of the support his party is getting ahead of the assembly polls in the state, maintaining that his party is “hardcore honest and patriot.”Reacting to Gadhvi's claima, Ahmedabad police took to Twitter on Monday morning to deny that any such raid had been conducted.Meanwhile, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj in a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi on Monday also alleged that the BJP is “doing so because they know that soon AAP will become the number one party in the state.”Reacting to the allegations of AAP, BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Dave said that they are resorting to lies for “self-promotion” and demanded the party must post CCTV footage of the alleged raids.Dave, in a veiled attack on Kejriwal, said, “We know that a lord of lies from Delhi is also here today.”

