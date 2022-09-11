https://sputniknews.com/20220911/indian-comedian-lambasts-top-hindu-group-following-show-cancellation-1100654379.html

Indian Comedian Lambasts Top Hindu Group Following Show Cancellation

In August, controversial comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show was also cancelled after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad organization threatened massive protests. 11.09.2022, Sputnik International

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra penned a scathing letter to Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday, asking the organization to provide proof of its claims that he disrespected the Hindu religion. Kamra also defended himself, saying that, "Being a Hindu I feel that threatening anyone is a sin.”The comedian wrote the letter two days after his September 17 show was cancelled at the Studio Xo Bar in Gurugram city of Haryana as members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal threatened to protest.In the letter, Kamra addressed the VHP as only “Hindu Parisad”, removing “Vishwa” (universe) and claiming that the organization is not the “custodian” of all Hindus.Slamming the VHP for cancelling his show, the comedian said, “You got my show cancelled by threatening the owner of the club. I can’t hold him responsible because he needs to run his club and can’t fight the goons. He can’t go to the police too because if he goes to them, they will come to you requesting to allow the show to happen which means that you have hijacked the whole system.”The show’s organizer told press that the club management took the decision to cancel the show to avoid hurting anyone’s religious sentiments.On Friday, the VHP submitted a letter to Gurugram’s deputy commissioner requesting that the show be cancelled. The Bajrang Dal group also complained regarding the stand-up comedian, accusing him of making jokes about a particular religion. In the letter, the Hindu group alleged that the comedian mocks Hindu Gods and Goddesses in his shows, causing tensions in the city.He also claimed to have a “loud” and “proud” relationship with God, questioning the VHP’s own religious commitment. In Hindu religion, Lord Ram and Krishna are hailed as most revered Gods among others.“I will do anything, I will get fruits of my hard work because being a better Hindu than you I feel that getting scraps by threatening someone is a sin,” he concluded.

