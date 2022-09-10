International
Charles III Formally Proclaimed King at Accession Council at St James' Palace
Charles III Formally Proclaimed King at Accession Council at St James' Palace
Charles III Formally Proclaimed King at Accession Council at St James' Palace
Following his proclamation, the new King is expected to make his personal declaration about the Queen’s death. Later in the day, he will also be proclaimed... 10.09.2022, Sputnik International
Charles III is formally proclaimed the King of the UK at St. James Palace on Saturday during an Accession Council meeting.High-ranking officials, the Archbishop of Canterbury, and members of the Royal Family signed the document, declaring him the monarch.After that, Charles III arrived at the chambers to read his address and hold a meeting of the privy council."In carrying out the heavy task that has been laid upon me, to which I dedicate what remains to me of my life. I pray for the guidance and help of almighty God", the King concluded.Then, Charles III and witnesses signed his oath to uphold the security of the Church of Scotland.The official proclamation is to be announced across the Kingdom, in Belfast, Cardiff and Edinburgh. The date of his coronation, however, has yet to be announced, as many months may pass before the ceremony takes place.Charles became King after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on Thursday at age 96, following a 70-year reign.
Charles III Formally Proclaimed King at Accession Council at St James' Palace

09:05 GMT 10.09.2022 (Updated: 10:02 GMT 10.09.2022)
Members of the Privy Council gather in the Throne Room for stage two of the Accession Council ceremony inside St James's Palace in London on September 10, 2022, to proclaim King Charles III as the new King.
Members of the Privy Council gather in the Throne Room for stage two of the Accession Council ceremony inside St James's Palace in London on September 10, 2022, to proclaim King Charles III as the new King. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / Jonathan Brady
International
India
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Following his proclamation, the new King is expected to make his personal declaration about the Queen’s death. Later in the day, he will also be proclaimed sovereign, and senior MPs will take an oath of allegiance to him.
Charles III is formally proclaimed the King of the UK at St. James Palace on Saturday during an Accession Council meeting.
High-ranking officials, the Archbishop of Canterbury, and members of the Royal Family signed the document, declaring him the monarch.

"Whereas it has pleased almighty god to call to his mercy our late sovereign lady Queen Elizabeth the Second of blessed and glorious memory, by whose decease the crown of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is solely and rightfully come to Prince Charles, Philip Arthur George.

We therefore, the lords spiritual and temporal of this realm, and members of the House of Commons together with other members of her late majesty’s privy council and representatives of the realms and territories, alderman, citizens of London and others, with one voice and consent of tongue and heart publish and proclaim that the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George, is now by our the death of our late sovereign of happy memory, become our only lawful and happy liege Lord.

Charles III, by the grace of god of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of his other realms and territory, King, head of the commonwealth, defender of the faith, to whom we do acknowledge all faith and obedience with humble affection, beseeching god by whom kings and queens do reign to bless his majesty with long and happy years to reign over us", the council declared.

After that, Charles III arrived at the chambers to read his address and hold a meeting of the privy council.

"My mother gave an example of lifelong love and of selfless service. My mother's reign was unequalled in its duration, dedication and devotion. Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life. I am deeply aware of this deep inheritance and of the grave duties and responsibilities which are now passed to me", he said.

"In carrying out the heavy task that has been laid upon me, to which I dedicate what remains to me of my life. I pray for the guidance and help of almighty God", the King concluded.
Then, Charles III and witnesses signed his oath to uphold the security of the Church of Scotland.
The official proclamation is to be announced across the Kingdom, in Belfast, Cardiff and Edinburgh. The date of his coronation, however, has yet to be announced, as many months may pass before the ceremony takes place.
Charles became King after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on Thursday at age 96, following a 70-year reign.
