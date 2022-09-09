https://sputniknews.com/20220909/mps-tweet-with-plant-emojis-sparks-political-row-in-indias-tamil-nadu-1100608833.html

MP's Tweet With Plant Emojis Sparks Political Row in India's Tamil Nadu

Junior DMK leader and Dharmapuri MP Senthil Kumar, possibly unintentionally, triggered a spat between M.K. Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the leader of opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.Kumar shared a tweet that read "Next" in Hindi followed by three two-leaved emojis, referring to the AIADMK symbol, an arrow with a "soon" sign, and a sunrise (DMK’s symbol), hinting (apparently as a joke) that AIADMK MPs would trade Stalin for DMK.“EPS puts up these comedies to show that he is still alive. We do not care about things like that. I don’t care about the lies that others tell and I don’t have time to think about them,” Stalin added.

