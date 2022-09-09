MP's Tweet With Plant Emojis Sparks Political Row in India's Tamil Nadu
14:29 GMT 09.09.2022 (Updated: 20:37 GMT 09.09.2022)
© AFP 2022 / ARUN SANKARChief Minister-elect of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, gestures as he delivers a speech during a press conference after winning the Tamil Nadu State election, at the memorial of his father and late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M. Karunanidhi, in Chennai, on May 2, 2021.
A “war of words” broke out between top leaders of rival parties after politician S. Senthil Kumar posted a tweet regarding the possibility of regional All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party lawmakers joining Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).
Junior DMK leader and Dharmapuri MP Senthil Kumar, possibly unintentionally, triggered a spat between M.K. Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the leader of opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.
Kumar shared a tweet that read "Next" in Hindi followed by three two-leaved emojis, referring to the AIADMK symbol, an arrow with a "soon" sign, and a sunrise (DMK’s symbol), hinting (apparently as a joke) that AIADMK MPs would trade Stalin for DMK.
According to the Indian Express, in reply to this, Stalin, speaking at the wedding of the son of the commercial taxes minister, called Palaniswami “a comedian who is putting a comedy while DMK is working to make Tamil Nadu the best state in every way.”
அடுத்து— Dr.Senthilkumar.S (@DrSenthil_MDRD) August 31, 2022
🌱🌱🌱 🔜 🌄
“EPS puts up these comedies to show that he is still alive. We do not care about things like that. I don’t care about the lies that others tell and I don’t have time to think about them,” Stalin added.
Later, both parties claimed that “the [spat] doesn’t mean much," suggesting Stalin's discontent shouldn't be a reason for a serious dispute.