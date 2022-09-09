https://sputniknews.com/20220909/declassified-mossad-docs-reveal-israels-complicity-in-1982-massacre-by-lebanese-fascist-militia-1100622399.html

Declassified Mossad Docs Reveal Israel’s Complicity in 1982 Massacre by Lebanese Fascist Militia

Declassified Mossad Docs Reveal Israel’s Complicity in 1982 Massacre by Lebanese Fascist Militia

The document is an account of the 1981-1982 period, including the planning and execution of Israel’s June 1982 invasion of Lebanon, which aimed to expel the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) from the country and install a pliant, pro-Israeli Christian leader in Beirut. Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin promised the move would bring Israel “forty years of peace.”When the Mossad was asked for the documents in 2020, it claimed it couldn’t find them.The brutal killings of between 460 and 3,500 Palestinians and Lebanese Shiites in Beirut’s Sabra neighborhood and the nearby Shatila refugee camp on September 16-18, 1982, were carried out by militias of the Lebanese Forces, the military wing of the far-right Kataeb Party, also called the Phalangists, which came from Lebanon’s Maronite Christian community.‘We Will Help the Christians Help Themselves’Israeli cooperation with the LF was already well-known: when the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched the 1982 invasion, they advanced to the outskirts of Beirut, but held back in support of the LF while it advanced into the city and seized power.According to the document, the IDF retained almost complete control over the LF, dictating its actions during the conflict and its policies after it took power.The file reveals that the IDF and LF had been preparing the war for more than a year.According to the Mossad document, the IDF’s links inside Lebanese politics go back to the 1950s and the administration of Lebanese Prime Minister Camille Chamoun, a Maronite, who had appealed to imperial Iran and the United States for help staying in power in 1958. Those links deepened after Lebanon descended into civil war in 1975, and Chamoun’s National Liberal Party allied with Kataeb to form the Lebanese Forces. Chamoun appealed to Tel Aviv for help, which began selling the LF weapons.It lays out in great detail how the arms were smuggled secretly into Lebanon, noting they were “loaded onto rafts of a sort that carried quantities of arms. We would arrive on a given night with two shipments, and in the third stage we refined it even more.”According to the Mossad, they transferred 6,000 M-16 rifles and 60,000 rounds of ammunition for them; 40 120-millimeter mortars with 12,000 shells for them; and 100 81-millimeter mortars with 2,000 shells for them.‘Goyim Killing Goyim’It was Gemayel’s assassination on September 14, 1982, just months after taking power, that set in motion the massacre at Sabra and Shatila. A bomb had exploded at the Kataeb headquarters, killing him and 26 other Phalangists. The American FBI concluded that the Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP) had been responsible for the blast, but Kataeb decided to take revenge upon the PLO instead.Over the following two days, the LF murdered its way through the Sabra neighborhood and the Shatila camp, which the IDF had surrounded and claimed was packed with Palestinian “terrorists.” While there were some firefights as Palestinians defended themselves, there were also lined-up executions of Palestinians by the LF.At the time, when Israel Prime Minister Menachem Begin was asked about the massacre, he dismissed it as “goyim killing goyim,” the Hebrew word for non-Jews. In fact, they did so on Israeli orders using Israeli weapons.

