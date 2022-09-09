Charles III Addresses Nation For First Time as UK King
© AFP 2022 / DANIEL LEALBritain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort greet the crowd upon their arrival Buckingham Palace in London, on September 9, 2022, a day after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96.
On Thursday evening, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned over the UK for more than 70 years, had died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96.
Sputnik is live as King Charles III makes his first address to the nation in a televised speech.
Earlier, King Charles III issued an instruction to observe a mourning period for late Queen Elizabeth II from Friday until seven days after her funeral, with the exact date of the burial yet to be scheduled.
The mourning will be observed by members of the royal family, household staff, and representatives of the royal household on official duties, together with troops committed to ceremonial duties, the statement said.
Queen Elizabeth II, in full Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday after a 70-year reign. She became the second-longest reigning monarch in European history, following French King Louis XIV.
World leaders have expressed their condolences in connection with the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
