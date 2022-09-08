WATCH: Indian Centenarian Stages Procession in Buggy to Prove He is Alive After Gov't Stops Pension

https://sputniknews.com/20220908/watch-indian-centenarian-stages-procession-in-buggy-to-prove-he-is-alive-after-govt-stops-pension-1100551317.html
The man's grandson lodged a complaint with the Haryana state chief’s Grievances Redressal and Monitoring System a month ago, complaining that his grandfather... 08.09.2022, Sputnik International
A 102-year-old man in Rohtak city in the Indian state of Haryana, shown as dead in official records, held a procession to prove that he is alive, demanding that the government restore his pension at the earliest possible date.In a video that has gone viral on social media, the man was seen holding a sign saying "I'm alive." He even demonstrated proof of his identity, including his Aadhar card, PAN card, family ID, and bank statements, to the media to establish his point.
Chand was accompanied by the former chief of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Haryana unit, Naveen Jaihind, and several others during the protest.
The man's grandson lodged a complaint with the Haryana state chief’s Grievances Redressal and Monitoring System a month ago, complaining that his grandfather had been declared dead in government records, despite the fact that he is very much alive.
A 102-year-old man in Rohtak city in the Indian state of Haryana, shown as dead in official records, held a procession to prove that he is alive, demanding that the government restore his pension at the earliest possible date.
“I got my last old-age pension in March. After that, my pension was stopped as government records showed I was dead. Since then, I have been trying to prove that I am still alive, but in vain,” he complained to the media.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, the man was seen holding a sign saying “I’m alive.” He even demonstrated proof of his identity, including his Aadhar card, PAN card, family ID, and bank statements, to the media to establish his point.
Chand was accompanied by the former chief of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Haryana unit, Naveen Jaihind, and several others during the protest.