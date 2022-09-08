https://sputniknews.com/20220908/russian-exposition-at-saudi-agriculture-2022-becomes-largest-in-history-1100549633.html

Russian Exposition at Saudi Agriculture 2022 Becomes Largest in History

50 Russian agribusiness producers and technology developers for the industry will take part at Saudi Agriculture 2022, an international exhibition for... 08.09.2022, Sputnik International

“More than 50 Russian producers of food products and solutions for agriculture will take part in the 39th International Agriculture, Water and Agri-Industry Show ‘Saudi Agriculture 2022’, which will be held on 17-20 October 2022 in Riyadh (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia). The Russian exposition under the Made in Russia brand will be the largest in the history of the exhibition,” the report said.On an area of more than 1,150 square meters, all of Pavilion 5 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center will host Russian companies, which will present meat, dairy, cereals and fat-and-oil products, confectionery products, fish and seafood, as well as equipment and solutions for agribusiness.The organization of the exposition is supported by the Ministry of Agriculture of Russia, the Russian Export Center, and the Federal Center “Agroexport.”The key event of the business program will include a plenary session on the prospects of mutual trade of agro-industrial products between Russia and Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, a series of round tables and B2B negotiations between Russian businessmen and potential foreign partners are planned.Russia and Saudi Arabia have a long historical relationship, and agriculture is one of the most important and high-priority areas of bilateral cooperation, with great potential for expansion and growth. Saudi Arabia is the largest buyer of Russian barley. The country also has a particular demand for Russian wheat with a basic protein content of 12.5%, poultry, lamb, beef, fish products, dairy products, confectionery, honey, and much more, the REC said.

