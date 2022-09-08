https://sputniknews.com/20220908/police-arrest-man-who-threatened-to-blow-up-mosque-kill-imam-in-uttar-pradesh---reports-1100542442.html

Police Arrest Man Who Threatened to Blow up Mosque, Kill Imam in Uttar Pradesh - Reports

Police Arrest Man Who Threatened to Blow up Mosque, Kill Imam in Uttar Pradesh - Reports

The accused claimed the Imam did not allow him to play DJ. The police took the matter very seriously and arrested Samad the next day he issued a threat. 08.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-08T15:01+0000

2022-09-08T15:01+0000

2022-09-08T15:01+0000

india

crime

islam

mosque

uttar pradesh

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/08/1100541908_0:17:712:418_1920x0_80_0_0_3b41a8c7d6b9512225771251f1ffa820.jpg

On Thursday, Kila area Police arrested Mohammad Samad, 25 over threats to explode a local mosque and kill its imam.The detainee confessed that the reason for his threats was the imam's refusal to play DJ on the Muslim religious holiday Eid, TOI reported citing local police.Early morning people found a letter threatening to explode Jama Masjid in Kila and shoot its Imam, Mufti Khurshid Alam, if the cleric is not removed.The first information report (FIR) was filed against Samad at the Kila police station.

uttar pradesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Alan Dzhigkaev

Alan Dzhigkaev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alan Dzhigkaev

crime, islam, mosque, uttar pradesh