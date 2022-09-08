International
Police Arrest Man Who Threatened to Blow up Mosque, Kill Imam in Uttar Pradesh - Reports
Police Arrest Man Who Threatened to Blow up Mosque, Kill Imam in Uttar Pradesh - Reports
The accused claimed the Imam did not allow him to play DJ. The police took the matter very seriously and arrested Samad the next day he issued a threat.
On Thursday, Kila area Police arrested Mohammad Samad, 25 over threats to explode a local mosque and kill its imam.The detainee confessed that the reason for his threats was the imam's refusal to play DJ on the Muslim religious holiday Eid, TOI reported citing local police.Early morning people found a letter threatening to explode Jama Masjid in Kila and shoot its Imam, Mufti Khurshid Alam, if the cleric is not removed.The first information report (FIR) was filed against Samad at the Kila police station.
Police Arrest Man Who Threatened to Blow up Mosque, Kill Imam in Uttar Pradesh - Reports

The accused claimed the Imam did not allow him to play DJ. The police took the matter very seriously and arrested Samad the next day he issued a threat.
On Thursday, Kila area Police arrested Mohammad Samad, 25 over threats to explode a local mosque and kill its imam.
The detainee confessed that the reason for his threats was the imam's refusal to play DJ on the Muslim religious holiday Eid, TOI reported citing local police.
Early morning people found a letter threatening to explode Jama Masjid in Kila and shoot its Imam, Mufti Khurshid Alam, if the cleric is not removed.
The first information report (FIR) was filed against Samad at the Kila police station.
