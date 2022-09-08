Man Killed by Nihang Sikhs For Chewing Tobacco Near Golden Temple in India’s Amritsar
17:03 GMT 08.09.2022 (Updated: 17:04 GMT 08.09.2022)
© AFP 2022 / NARINDER NANUFireworks lit over the Golden Temple on the occasion of the 418th anniversary of the installation of the Guru Granth Sahib (Sikh holy book) in Amritsar on August 28, 2022
Nihangs are Sikh warriors who carry traditional weapons such as swords, daggers, spears, etc. and are dressed in loose blue robes. They are part of an ultra-conservative order within the Sikh community.
Two Nihang Sikhs have been arrested in Amritsar city in the Indian state of Punjab for killing a man near the Golden Temple, while the search for another person is ongoing, police said on Thursday.
The horrific murder was caught on camera and shows two Nihang Sikhs and another person indulging in a verbal spat with a man after they found him chewing tobacco on a street barely a kilometer away from the Sikh shrine and then attacking him.
The police found his body on Thursday morning.
"They had taken offense to his chewing tobacco and being drunk while roaming in that area," police told reporters. “It is shameful that while there were 6-7 people on the spot, none of them called us,” they added.
Nihang Sikhs killed a person with sharp weapons after an argument with him near Sri Harmandir Sahib 'Golden Temple' Amritsar, 2 people arrested so far. pic.twitter.com/w0f6DWZJiR— Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) September 8, 2022
Panjab : A 35-year-old was hacked to death by 2 nihangs in near Golden Temple in Amritsar in the morning over allegedly smoking outside a hotel. pic.twitter.com/riey87e4wq— Amandeep Singh ਅਮਨਦੀਪ ਮਿਂਘ (@singhaman1904) September 8, 2022
Similar incidents have previously been reported in the vicinity of the Golden Temple. When the city police chief was asked how law enforcement is putting a stop to such vigilantism, he said that whenever a complaint had been received, the police took swift action.
In March of this year, a woman was beaten at the Golden Temple for smoking on the premises.
Sikhs consider smoking or the use of tobacco as a taboo, as the tenth Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh, prohibited them from doing so.