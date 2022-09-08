https://sputniknews.com/20220908/man-killed-by-nihang-sikhs-for-chewing-tobacco-near-golden-temple-in-indias-amritsar-1100547494.html

Man Killed by Nihang Sikhs For Chewing Tobacco Near Golden Temple in India’s Amritsar

Man Killed by Nihang Sikhs For Chewing Tobacco Near Golden Temple in India’s Amritsar

Nihangs are Sikh warriors who carry traditional weapons such as swords, daggers, spears, etc. and are dressed in loose blue robes. They are part of an... 08.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-08T17:03+0000

2022-09-08T17:03+0000

2022-09-08T17:04+0000

india

sikh

punjab

crime

crime

crime

crime

crime

murder

murder

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/08/1100555604_0:177:3071:1904_1920x0_80_0_0_5c2f4b53d9d92893c65bb83e07b6dd6f.jpg

Two Nihang Sikhs have been arrested in Amritsar city in the Indian state of Punjab for killing a man near the Golden Temple, while the search for another person is ongoing, police said on Thursday.The horrific murder was caught on camera and shows two Nihang Sikhs and another person indulging in a verbal spat with a man after they found him chewing tobacco on a street barely a kilometer away from the Sikh shrine and then attacking him.The police found his body on Thursday morning.Similar incidents have previously been reported in the vicinity of the Golden Temple. When the city police chief was asked how law enforcement is putting a stop to such vigilantism, he said that whenever a complaint had been received, the police took swift action.In March of this year, a woman was beaten at the Golden Temple for smoking on the premises.Sikhs consider smoking or the use of tobacco as a taboo, as the tenth Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh, prohibited them from doing so.

punjab

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

sikh, punjab, crime, crime, crime, crime, crime, murder, murder, murder