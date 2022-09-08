Live From Outside Buckingham Palace as Queen Elizabeth Remains Under Medical Supervision

International
LIVE UPDATES: UK Queen Elizabeth Under Medical Supervision Amid Concerns For Her Health
Earlier in the day, the Buckingham Palace said that doctors are concerned about the health of the UK Queen Elizabeth II and recommended that she be under... 08.09.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from outside Buckingham Palace amid concerns about the health of the UK Queen Elizabeth II. The UK monarch is currently at Balmoral Castle under medical supervision.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
12:48 GMT 08.09.2022
Earlier in the day, the Buckingham Palace said that doctors are concerned about the health of the UK Queen Elizabeth II and recommended that she be under medical supervision.
Sputnik is live from outside Buckingham Palace amid concerns about the health of the UK Queen Elizabeth II. The UK monarch is currently at Balmoral Castle under medical supervision.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
