Live From Outside Buckingham Palace as Queen Elizabeth Remains Under Medical Supervision

Earlier in the day, the Buckingham Palace said that doctors are concerned about the health of the UK Queen Elizabeth II and recommended that she be under... 08.09.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from outside Buckingham Palace amid concerns about the health of the UK Queen Elizabeth II. The UK monarch is currently at Balmoral Castle under medical supervision.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Earlier in the day, the Buckingham Palace said that doctors are concerned about the health of the UK Queen Elizabeth II and recommended that she be under medical supervision.
Sputnik is live from outside Buckingham Palace amid concerns about the health of the UK Queen Elizabeth II. The UK monarch is currently at Balmoral Castle under medical supervision.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.