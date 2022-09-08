https://sputniknews.com/20220908/less-than-a-quarter-of-voters-think-truss-will-do-better-job-than-johnson-yougov-poll-finds--1100529640.html

Less Than A Quarter of Voters Think Truss Will Do Better Job Than Johnson, YouGov Poll Finds

Less Than A Quarter of Voters Think Truss Will Do Better Job Than Johnson, YouGov Poll Finds

On 6 September, Liz Truss, became the new Tory leader and UK prime minister, succeeding Boris Johnson, who announced his resignation on 7 July in the wake of a... 08.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-08T09:20+0000

2022-09-08T09:20+0000

2022-09-08T09:21+0000

world

uk

energy prices

liz truss

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/06/1100456118_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_20771c87775c16a77121917d8b387fc3.jpg

A YouGov poll shows that only 23 percent of voters expect that the new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss will do better than her predecessor Boris Johnson.Compared with predecessor Johnson, 23 percent believe Truss to be better, 23 percent worse and 40 percent the same. A quarter of the public thought that Truss would make the best prime minister whereas 32 percent backed Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and 40 percent were unsure, the YouGov poll revealed.As the UK witnesses an increase in energy prices, only 18 percent think the new PM has the right policy to bring down bills, compared with 38 percent who think she doesn’t.In her first public speech, Truss promised to ensure that people will not receive "unaffordable" electricity bills.In her speech, Truss also promised to transform the UK into a country with high-paying jobs, safe streets, where everyone has the opportunities they deserve. The new prime minister also vowed to tackle health issues, reduce taxes and stimulate investment in the British economy.On Tuesday, Truss became the new prime minister of the United Kingdom, succeeding Johnson, who announced his resignation as prime minister and head of the UK's Conservative Party on 7 July.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk, energy prices, liz truss