Female Governor of India's Telangana Slams State Chief For Humiliating Her Office

Since the BJP won a second consecutive term in 2019, various governors in opposition-governed states have been at loggerheads with the local authorities. The... 08.09.2022, Sputnik International

Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan hit out at her state government led by Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, or KCR, on Thursday, claiming that she has been discriminated against and her office humiliated on multiple occasions by the state's governing party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). "The state will write history how a woman Governor was discriminated. I was denied the Governor's Address and the hoisting of the flag on Republic Day. Even now wherever I go protocol isn't followed. Office should be respected," she said during an event at the Governor's House (Raj Bhavan) in Hyderabad on Thursday.The southern state is governed by the TRS, whose chief KCR is instrumental in developing a joint opposition against the federally-governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2024 national polls.Late last month, KCR visited Bihar state chief Nitish Kumar, who dumped the BJP weeks earlier and is now being viewed as the opposition's prime ministerial face who could stop PM Narendra Modi from winning a third consecutive term in office.After his meeting with Nitish Kumar, KCR made a call for a BJP-less India in 2024, stating that he would do everything possible to bring all opposition parties together to bring an end to the Hindu nationalist party's governance in Delhi.As in other states, a governor is appointed by the federal government. In this case, Tamilisai Soundararajan was a BJP politician before being appointed to the constitutional post in Telangana in 2019.She was the national secretary and Tamil Nadu state president of the BJP before being named as Telangana governor.

