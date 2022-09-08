International
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
EU Ministerial Talk on Gas Price Cap May Come to Dead-End on Friday, Official Says
EU Ministerial Talk on Gas Price Cap May Come to Dead-End on Friday, Official Says
MOSCOW, September 8 (Sputnik) - Negotiations between the EU energy ministers on imposing a price cap on Russian gas may come to a dead-end on Friday, an EU... 08.09.2022, Sputnik International
"Everything is on the table but its also possible that it will be a dead-end tomorrow, there are intense communications now with the capitals of the member states which disagree in order to convince them. I think that the process of approving the price cap on Russian gas will be long and its not unlikely that this will even be part of the EU summit in October for a political solution," the official said.On Thursday, an EU source told the reporters that the majority of the European Union member states will most likely not support the idea to impose a price cap on Russian gas. The source said the EU countries want to understand what effect this idea would have on the market.EU energy ministers will hold an informal meeting in Brussels on September 9 to exchange views on possible emergency measures to mitigate high energy prices.Last Friday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU might introduce limits on the price of Russian natural gas after G7 finance ministers confirmed their intention to impose price caps for Russian oil as part of the expanded sanctions against Moscow. Russia pledged to stop exporting its oil to the states that would apply the limits.
EU Ministerial Talk on Gas Price Cap May Come to Dead-End on Friday, Official Says

17:10 GMT 08.09.2022
A picture taken 18 January 2008 shows the gas burner of a stove in London. United Kingdom's biggest energy provider, British Gas, 18 January 2008, announced an immediate price rise of 15% for its gas and electricity customers
A picture taken 18 January 2008 shows the gas burner of a stove in London. United Kingdom's biggest energy provider, British Gas, 18 January 2008, announced an immediate price rise of 15% for its gas and electricity customers - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / SHAUN CURRY
MOSCOW, September 8 (Sputnik) - Negotiations between the EU energy ministers on imposing a price cap on Russian gas may come to a dead-end on Friday, an EU official told Sputnik on condition of anonymity.
"Everything is on the table but its also possible that it will be a dead-end tomorrow, there are intense communications now with the capitals of the member states which disagree in order to convince them. I think that the process of approving the price cap on Russian gas will be long and its not unlikely that this will even be part of the EU summit in October for a political solution," the official said.
On Thursday, an EU source told the reporters that the majority of the European Union member states will most likely not support the idea to impose a price cap on Russian gas. The source said the EU countries want to understand what effect this idea would have on the market.
EU energy ministers will hold an informal meeting in Brussels on September 9 to exchange views on possible emergency measures to mitigate high energy prices.
Last Friday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU might introduce limits on the price of Russian natural gas after G7 finance ministers confirmed their intention to impose price caps for Russian oil as part of the expanded sanctions against Moscow. Russia pledged to stop exporting its oil to the states that would apply the limits.
