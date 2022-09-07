International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220907/uk-queen-elizabeth-ii-approves-new-cabinet-in-prime-minister-truss-government-1100472346.html
UK Queen Elizabeth II Approves New Cabinet in Prime Minister Truss Government
UK Queen Elizabeth II Approves New Cabinet in Prime Minister Truss Government
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Queen Elizabeth II has approved the ministerial appointments in the new government led by Prime Minister Liz Truss. 07.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-07T06:19+0000
2022-09-07T06:19+0000
world
uk
queen elizabeth ii
liz truss
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101888/22/1018882271_0:135:3001:1823_1920x0_80_0_0_1e199e289ce3e41f341af67d8f93783d.jpg
"The Queen has been pleased to approve the following appointments: The Rt Hon Kwasi Kwarteng MP as Chancellor of the Exchequer, The Rt Hon James Cleverly MP as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, … The Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP has been re-appointed as Secretary of State for Defence, The Rt Hon Brandon Lewis CBE MP as Lord Chancellor, and Secretary of State for Justice," the statement read.Nadhim Zahawi was appointed as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Minister for Intergovernmental Relations and Minister for Equalities, Michelle Donelan as Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, and Chris Heaton-Harris as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.On Tuesday, Truss became the new Tory head and UK prime minister, succeeding Boris Johnson, who announced his resignation on July 7 following a series of scandals.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101888/22/1018882271_194:0:2805:1958_1920x0_80_0_0_8467c9062ff2e576e7570f0c11bcc543.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, queen elizabeth ii, liz truss
uk, queen elizabeth ii, liz truss

UK Queen Elizabeth II Approves New Cabinet in Prime Minister Truss Government

06:19 GMT 07.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / ANTHONY DEVLIN / POOLElizabeth II
Elizabeth II - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / ANTHONY DEVLIN / POOL
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Queen Elizabeth II has approved the ministerial appointments in the new government led by Prime Minister Liz Truss.
"The Queen has been pleased to approve the following appointments: The Rt Hon Kwasi Kwarteng MP as Chancellor of the Exchequer, The Rt Hon James Cleverly MP as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, … The Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP has been re-appointed as Secretary of State for Defence, The Rt Hon Brandon Lewis CBE MP as Lord Chancellor, and Secretary of State for Justice," the statement read.
Nadhim Zahawi was appointed as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Minister for Intergovernmental Relations and Minister for Equalities, Michelle Donelan as Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, and Chris Heaton-Harris as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.
On Tuesday, Truss became the new Tory head and UK prime minister, succeeding Boris Johnson, who announced his resignation on July 7 following a series of scandals.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала