UK Queen Elizabeth II Approves New Cabinet in Prime Minister Truss Government
UK Queen Elizabeth II Approves New Cabinet in Prime Minister Truss Government
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Queen Elizabeth II has approved the ministerial appointments in the new government led by Prime Minister Liz Truss.
"The Queen has been pleased to approve the following appointments: The Rt Hon Kwasi Kwarteng MP as Chancellor of the Exchequer, The Rt Hon James Cleverly MP as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, … The Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP has been re-appointed as Secretary of State for Defence, The Rt Hon Brandon Lewis CBE MP as Lord Chancellor, and Secretary of State for Justice," the statement read.Nadhim Zahawi was appointed as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Minister for Intergovernmental Relations and Minister for Equalities, Michelle Donelan as Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, and Chris Heaton-Harris as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.On Tuesday, Truss became the new Tory head and UK prime minister, succeeding Boris Johnson, who announced his resignation on July 7 following a series of scandals.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Queen Elizabeth II has approved the ministerial appointments in the new government led by Prime Minister Liz Truss.
"The Queen has been pleased to approve the following appointments: The Rt Hon Kwasi Kwarteng MP as Chancellor of the Exchequer, The Rt Hon James Cleverly MP as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, … The Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP has been re-appointed as Secretary of State for Defence, The Rt Hon Brandon Lewis CBE MP as Lord Chancellor, and Secretary of State for Justice," the statement read.
Nadhim Zahawi was appointed
as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Minister for Intergovernmental Relations and Minister for Equalities, Michelle Donelan as Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, and Chris Heaton-Harris as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.
On Tuesday, Truss became the new Tory head and UK prime minister, succeeding Boris Johnson, who announced his resignation on July 7 following a series of scandals.